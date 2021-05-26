Markets
MDLZ

Mondelez To Buy European Snacking Company Chipita For About $2 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) said that it agreed to buy a European Snacking Company, Chipita S.A. for about $2 billion.

The perimeter of the transaction does not include P.G. Nikas S.A., a meat-processing business, or Chipita S.A.'s minority interest in its Indian joint venture.

Mondelez plans to fund the purchase price through a combination of new debt issuance and existing cash.

Mondelez expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share from closing. The transaction is subject to relevant antitrust approvals and closing conditions.

Chipita was established in Greece 40 years ago. It is a producer of salty and sweet snacks in Central and Eastern Europe, with about $580 million of revenue in 2020. The company has a portfolio of iconic brands that among others include: 7Days, Chipicao, and Fineti. It has 13 production plants with presence in over 50 countries and employs more than 5,100 employees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular