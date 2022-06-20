Mondelez to buy energy bar maker Clif Bar for $2.9 billion

June 20 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O said on Monday it will acquire energy bar maker Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion to expand it global snack bar business.

