Mondelez To Acquire Majority Interest In Give & Go. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International has agreed to acquire a significant majority interest in Give & Go. from funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. Give & Go produces fully-finished, sweet baked goods. Give & Go's senior leadership team will retain a minority interest in the company and continue to run the business.

Glen Walter, Executive Vice President and President, North America, said: "Give & Go's leading position in the large and fast-growing in-store bakery channel gives us a unique opportunity to expand into new, on-trend consumer spaces."

