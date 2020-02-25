Markets
MDLZ

Mondelez To Acquire Majority Interest In Give & Go. - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International has agreed to acquire a significant majority interest in Give & Go. from funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. Give & Go produces fully-finished, sweet baked goods. Give & Go's senior leadership team will retain a minority interest in the company and continue to run the business.

Glen Walter, Executive Vice President and President, North America, said: "Give & Go's leading position in the large and fast-growing in-store bakery channel gives us a unique opportunity to expand into new, on-trend consumer spaces."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular