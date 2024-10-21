Mondelez sells stake in JDE Peet’s EUR 25.10 per share

JAB announced that it agreed to acquire Mondelez’s (MDLZ) 86M shares in JDE Peet’s for EUR 25.10 per share. Additionally, JAB has distributed shares of JDE Peet’s to more than 70 limited partners of JAB Consumer Partners, or JCP, significantly increasing the free float of JDE Peet’s. This is the final distribution of JDE Peet’s shares to JCP investors. In aggregate, JAB distributed 43M shares, representing 9% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of JDE Peet’s, increasing the free float to 32%. Following the aforementioned transactions, JAB’s stake in JDE Peet’s will have increased to 68%.

