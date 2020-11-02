US Markets
Mondelez sees earnings growth of more than 5% in 2020

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O on Monday forecast 2020 earnings to grow more than 5%, as consumers avoid stepping out and stock candies and cookies at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mondelez also forecast organic net revenue growth of 3.5% for 2020.

The company's net revenue rose about 5% to $6.67 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts had forecast $6.49 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $1.12 billion, or 78 cents per share, from $1.43 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

