Mondelez revenue tops market estimates on sustained snack demand, price hikes

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the Oreo cookie maker benefited from higher prices and strong demand for its chocolates and biscuits in emerging markets.

Net revenue rose to $7.66 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from about $7.3 billion a year earlier, topping analysts' average estimate of $7.59 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MONDELEZ INTL RESULTS/ (URGENT)

