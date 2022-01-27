Mondelez revenue tops market estimates on sustained snack demand, price hikes
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc
Net revenue rose to $7.66 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from about $7.3 billion a year earlier, topping analysts' average estimate of $7.59 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MONDELEZ INTL RESULTS/ (URGENT)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.