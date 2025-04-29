Mondelez Reports Lower Net Income In Q1 Despite Flat Sales

Markets
(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), a snack food and beverage producer, reported first-quarter 2025 results with net earnings of $402 million, down sharply from $1.41 billion a year ago. Earnings per share fell to $0.31 from $1.04.

Net revenues were relatively flat at $9.31 billion compared to $9.29 billion in the same quarter last year.

The decrease in earnings was also affected by higher interest and other expenses, totaling $153 million compared to $68 million in the prior-year period.

MDLZ closed Tuesday's trading at $65.65 up $0.55 or 0.84 percent on the Nasdaq.

