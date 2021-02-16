Mondelez Reaffirms 2021 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) said it reaffirmed its 2021 outlook, as well as its long-term annual financial targets and capital allocation priorities. It includes organic net revenue growth of 3 percent plus; high-single digit adjusted earnings per share growth at constant currency; free cash flow of $3 billion plus; and dividend growth outpacing adjusted earnings per share growth.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put said, "... We see clear potential to further grow our core as well as to expand our presence in high-growth channels, categories, and adjacencies, setting us up to deliver on our targets in 2021 and beyond."

