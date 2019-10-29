Mondelez raises 2019 sales outlook, posts rise in revenue

US Markets

Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc raised its 2019 sales forecast on Tuesday after reporting a 1.1% rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand in emerging markets and North America.

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O raised its 2019 sales forecast on Tuesday after reporting a 1.1% rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand in emerging markets and North America.

Mondelez said it expects full-year organic net revenue growth of over 3.5% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 5% to 7% on a constant-currency basis.

Net revenue rose to $6.36 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $6.29 billion a year earlier.

