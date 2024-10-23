Mondelez Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Is a Beat in Store for MDLZ Stock?

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.07 billion, suggesting an increase of 0.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 84 cents per share, indicating a rise of 2.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. MDLZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.8%, on average.



Things to Consider Ahead of MDLZ’s Upcoming Results

Continuous reinvestments in its brands and capabilities — along with impressive portfolio reshaping efforts — have been working well for Mondelez. The company has been gaining from its focus on core categories such as chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks, efforts to brand appeal, and commitment to prioritizing operational efficiency and cost management.



As consumers prefer snacking over traditional meals, the company’s core categories — chocolates and biscuits — have historically depicted resilience to economic downturns and pricing actions. This was witnessed in the second quarter of 2024, wherein Mondelez’s core categories of chocolate, biscuit and baked snacks showed strong loyalty and volume resilience even amid challenging market conditions.

Management has been focused on expanding its chocolate, biscuit and baked snacks categories as they present opportunities for solid growth and profitability. Our model estimate for revenue growth in the chocolate and biscuit categories for the third quarter stands at 2.5% and 0.4%, respectively.



However, Mondelez has been encountering a challenging and dynamic operating environment in terms of rising input costs, inflation and consumer uncertainties in various regions. Certain brands, like Chips Ahoy!, have experienced softness due to consumer shifts toward lower-priced options. However, MDLZ has been implementing strategies to counter this trend. On its lastearnings call Mondelez stated that it expects high cocoa prices to serve as a significant headwind in the second half of 2024. These raise concerns for the quarter under review.

Earnings Whispers for MDLZ

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Mondelez this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Mondelez carries a Zacks Rank #3, and it has an Earnings ESP of +0.80%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

