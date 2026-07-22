Mondelez Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.22 billion, indicating growth of 2.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 67 cents per share, which, however, implies an 8.2% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. MDLZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.

Mondelez International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mondelez International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mondelez International, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence MDLZ’s Upcoming Results

Mondelez’s second-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by resilient demand across its global snacking portfolio, particularly in emerging markets, where consumer demand has remained relatively healthy. Pricing actions across several categories, coupled with continued strength in chocolate, biscuits and gum, are likely to have aided revenue growth despite mixed volume trends in certain developed markets. These factors are likely to have helped the company deliver year-over-year top-line improvement during the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s broad geographic footprint is also likely to have remained a key strength. Emerging markets are likely to have continued driving business momentum, backed by wider distribution, strong brand execution and healthy performances across key regions. At the same time, developed markets are likely to have shown gradual stabilization, with improving retail dynamics in Europe and sequential recovery in the U.S. biscuit business strengthening the overall operating backdrop.



Mondelez’s continued focus on innovation, brand investments and channel expansion is also likely to have reinforced its competitive positioning. The company has been witnessing steady consumer demand for its well-established brands despite a challenging macro backdrop, supported by premium offerings, product innovation and a broader channel presence. Growing traction across convenience, club and e-commerce channels is also likely to have strengthened customer demand and supported market share trends.



However, profitability is likely to have remained under pressure in the upcoming quarter, as elevated cocoa costs and persistent commodity inflation continued to weigh on gross margins despite pricing actions. Higher brand-building investments and promotional spending might have further pressured operating margins, while pricing-related elasticity and package resizing initiatives are also likely to have weighed on earnings performance.

Earnings Whispers for MDLZ

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Mondelez this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Mondelez carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer-Daniels’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.28, which implies a 37.6% rise year over year. The consensus estimate for ADM’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $22.4 billion, which calls for 5.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion. The figure implies a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $2.00, indicating a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.4 billion, which implies 14.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which indicates a 13.5% jump year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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