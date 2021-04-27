Markets
MDLZ

Mondelez Q1 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Illinois-based confectionery manufacturer Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit of $961 million or $0.68 per share, compared to $736 million or $0.51 per share in the previous year.

Excluding one-time items, the earning per share was $0.77, beating an average estimate of $0.69 by 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Net revenue rose 8% to $7.2 billion from $6.7 billion last year. This trumped the analysts projected revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.

Looking forward, the company expects earnings per share of $0.87 for the second quarter. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.65 per share. The company expects the net revenue to increase 2% in the second quarter, while the analysts currently expect $6.41 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular