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Mondelez Q1 Profit, Revenue Up; Confirms Full-year Outlook

April 29, 2026 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) reported higher profit for the first quarter, mainly supported by revenue growth.

Operating income rose to $808 million from $680 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net earnings increased to $560 million from $402 million a year earlier, while earnings per share rose to $0.44 from $0.31.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings declined to $859 million from $962 million in the same period last year, while adjusted EPS fell to $0.67 from $0.74.

Revenue increased 8.2% to $10.080 billion from $9.313 billion a year earlier, while organic revenue growth was 3%.

For 2026, the company reaffirmed its outlook, expecting organic revenue growth in the range of flat to 2% and adjusted earnings per share growth of flat to 5% on a constant currency basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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