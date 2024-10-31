News & Insights

Mondelez price target lowered to $84 from $85 at Berenberg

October 31, 2024 — 04:35 am EDT

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Mondelez (MDLZ) to $84 from $85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following Mondelez’s Q3 results, management continues to forecast organic growth at the upper end of its 3%-5% range for 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

MDLZ

