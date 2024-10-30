Mondelez price target lowered to $78 from $80 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Mondelez (MDLZ) to $78 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s reiterated full-year outlook implies weaker than expected Q4 earnings and Mondelez flagged earnings will likely to be down year-over-year in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi reduced estimates to reflect cocoa inflation but thinks there is probably more upside potential to earnings over the coming year than the opposite.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MDLZ:
- Mondelez price target raised to $84 from $74 at Piper Sandler
- Mondelez price target lowered to $78 from $82 at Wells Fargo
- Mondelez International’s Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- MDLZ Earnings: Mondelez Surpasses Q3 Sales and Earnings Estimates
- Mondelez reports Q3 adjusted EPS 99c, consensus 85c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.