Mondelez price target lowered to $74 from $78 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Mondelez (MDLZ) to $74 from $78 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says its hedging work makes it more confident on 2025 EPS, supply/demand work intrigued by prospects for price correction lower but tracking of cocoa forwards more skeptical of above-algorithm EPS in 2026.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MDLZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.