Mondelez price target lowered to $74 from $78 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Mondelez (MDLZ) to $74 from $78 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says its hedging work makes it more confident on 2025 EPS, supply/demand work intrigued by prospects for price correction lower but tracking of cocoa forwards more skeptical of above-algorithm EPS in 2026.
