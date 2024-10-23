News & Insights

Stocks

Mondelez price target lowered to $74 from $76 at Piper Sandler

October 23, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery lowered the firm’s price target on Mondelez (MDLZ) to $74 from $76 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says it is taking a more conservative stance on its assumed cocoa costs, given 40-year low stocks to grind ratios, which is a bullish indicator for cocoa costs. While Piper acknowledges making assumptions about cocoa costs is tricky, especially with recent volatility, it now expects elevated costs to remain sticky given the loss of trees from disease and the current stocks to grind ratio.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MDLZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDLZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.