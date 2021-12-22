Mondelez postpones re-opening of global headquarters as Omicron spreads

By Siddharth Cavale

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International MDLZ.O has postponed the planned re-opening of its global headquarters in Chicago as the Omicron COVID-19 variant fuels "concern and uncertainty", a spokeswoman for the company said.

The company, which also makes Ritz crackers and Trident chewing gum, had earlier planned to fully re-open its headquarters in Fulton Market, Chicago, on Jan. 10.

However, "with COVID-19 transmission rates once again rising, and the Omicron variant adding additional concern and uncertainty, we have postponed the planned reopening of our Fulton Market location," spokesperson Tracey Noe said in an email.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; Cell: +91 74064 47228; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

