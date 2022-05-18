Mondelez (MDLZ) Troubled by Cost Inflation, Supply-Chain Woes

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ appears to be in troubled waters. The company has been grappling with cost inflation and supply-chain headwinds for a while now. Though Mondelez is undertaking pricing actions to counter inflationary pressure, it is yet to be seen how effective these initiatives turn out. In its recently reported first-quarter results, management lowered its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth view for the full year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 2022 EPS has gone down from $3.02 to $2.98 over the past 30 days.



Let’s delve deeper.

High Costs – a Key Concern

MDLZ has been battling cost inflation and supply-chain headwinds for a while now. These hurdles got exacerbated due to the Ukraine war. In the first quarter of 2022, the adjusted gross profit margin contracted by 80 basis points (bps) to 38.8% due to increased raw material and transportation costs and an unfavorable mix. Also, the operating income margin contracted by 20 bps to 17.7% due to the same factors.



The company is seeing input cost inflation, especially for energy, transportation, packaging, wheat, dairy and edible oils. The company is also navigating through supply-chain bottlenecks due to labor shortages at third parties. Management now anticipates input cost inflation in the low-double-digit range for 2022 compared with the nearly 8% expected earlier. The updated guidance reflects the expected impacts of the Ukraine war and an associated rise in commodity costs, including energy, wheat, oil and packaging.

Other Concerns & Lowered Guidance

Mondelez’s vast global presence exposes it to the risk of volatile foreign currency movements. On its first-quarter 2022 earnings call, management stated that currency movements are likely to negatively impact net revenues by nearly 3% and adjusted EPS by 17 cents in 2022.



Management now envisions mid-to-high single-digit growth in adjusted EPS at cc, down from a high-single-digit increase forecast before. Apart from input cost inflation, the guidance also includes investments to support brand and other growth-oriented investments.

