Mondelez (MDLZ) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mondelez (MDLZ) closed at $64.81, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum had lost 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mondelez as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Mondelez to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.46 billion, up 9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $34.34 billion, which would represent changes of +7.46% and +9.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mondelez should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Mondelez currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Mondelez is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.21, so we one might conclude that Mondelez is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, MDLZ's PEG ratio is currently 2.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.