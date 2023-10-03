Mondelez (MDLZ) Sells Part of Gum Business, Enhances Core Areas

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ has been focused on reshaping its portfolio. The company concluded the divestiture of its developed-market gum business in the United States, Canada and Europe (excluding Portugal) to Perfetti Van Melle Group.



As of now, Mondelez will keep the portion of the business in Portugal until it receives regulatory approval in that jurisdiction. Following the approval, the Portuguese part of the business will be offloaded and transferred to Perfetti Van Melle Group, which is a global gum and confectionery company.



The divestiture marks another step toward MDLZ’s commitment to strengthening its core categories, including chocolates, biscuits and baked snacks. Mondelez aims to generate 90% of its revenues from these core categories.



Inside the Headlines

The divestiture encompasses the Rockford, Illinois and Skarbimierz and Poland manufacturing facilities as well as gum brands, including Trident, Dentyne, Stimorol, Chiclets, Bubbaloo, Hollywood, V6 and Bubbalicious in the United States, Europe and Canada. Additionally, the divestiture includes European candy brands like Cachou Lajaunie and La Vosgienne.



However, Mondelez will continue to run its gum business outside the United States, Canada and Europe, led by Stride in China, alongside all other candy brands and products.



This deal goes in tandem with Perfetti’s goal of becoming a worldwide leader in the gum industry. As for Mondelez, the sale of the developed-market gum business to Perfetti helps the company in its pursuit of becoming a major player in the global snacking space (especially chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks).

Focus on Core Categories

Mondelez has been expanding its snacking category in particular. As consumers prefer snacking over traditional meals, the company’s core categories — chocolates and biscuits — have historically depicted resilience to economic downturns and pricing actions. Consumers in developed countries consider chocolates and biscuits as affordable indulgences and one of the most-valued snacking products.



The company’s core chocolate and biscuit categories remain sustainable in both developed and emerging markets. Both these categories registered double-digit growth in the second quarter of 2023. Management is focused on expanding these categories as they have considerable scope for growth (in terms of penetration and per capita consumption). On its lastearnings call management stated that it expects solid volume momentum for both these categories as it moves forward in 2023.



Mondelez expects 2023 organic net revenue growth of more than 12%. Management anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth on a cc basis of more than 12%. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have risen 4.5% year to date against the industry’s decline of 11.4%.

