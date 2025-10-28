Mondelez (MDLZ) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Mondelez (MDLZ) reported $9.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +1.39%.

Geographic Revenue- North America : $2.82 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

: $2.82 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $3.67 billion versus $3.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $3.67 billion versus $3.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Geographic Revenue- AMEA : $2.02 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

: $2.02 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

Here is how Mondelez performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Mondelez have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

