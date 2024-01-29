Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Factors to Consider

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Jan 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.3 billion, suggesting a rise of almost 7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for 2023 revenues is pegged at almost $36 billion, suggesting growth of 14.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny to 78 cents per share in the past seven days, suggesting 6.9% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings is pegged at $3.25 per share, indicating a rise of 10.2% from the prior-year period’s level.



Mondelez has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.1%.

Mondelez International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Mondelez International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Mondelez International, Inc. Quote

Things To Consider

Continuous reinvestments in its brands and capabilities (such as digital), along with impressive revenue growth management and portfolio reshaping efforts, have been working in Mondelez’s favor. The company has been benefiting from the contributions of its prudent acquisitions, especially in the key snacking space.



For 2023, management expects 2023 organic net revenue growth of 14-15%. Our model suggests the metric to grow 14.5% in 2023. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth on a constant currency basis of more than 16%.



The company has been expanding its snacking category like chocolates and biscuits, which continue to drive growth. We expect revenues in the chocolate and biscuit categories to grow at 8.2% and 13.4%, respectively, for 2023. Management remains encouraged by the underlying emerging market strength. Our model suggests emerging market revenue growth of 6.8% in the fourth quarter and 14.7% in 2023.



However, Mondelez has been battling cost inflation for a while now. In its lastearnings call management highlighted that it expects a double-digit increase in inflation for 2023. In addition, unfavorable foreign currency movements are likely to affect net revenues by nearly 4% and adjusted EPS by 15 cents in 2023.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Mondelez this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



McCormick carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.62%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right elements to beat on earnings this time.



Church & Dwight Co. CHD has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to witness top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHD’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting growth of 5.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share suggests an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. CHD delivered an earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Coca-Cola KO has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. KO is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.6 billion, which suggests growth of 4.8% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days, at 48 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests 6.7% earnings growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. KO has delivered an earnings beat of 5.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



TreeHouse Foods THS currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. THS is likely to record top and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $926.9 million, indicating a 7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 71 cents per share, indicating a 27.6% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.