Mondelez (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez (MDLZ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. Revenues are expected to be $9.06 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Mondelez metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $2.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' to come in at $3.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- AMEA' of $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' reaching $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- AMEA- Non-GAAP' will reach $302.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $306 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Europe- Non-GAAP' should come in at $541.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $522 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- North America- Non-GAAP' will likely reach $547.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $611 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $178.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $189 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Mondelez here>>>



Mondelez shares have witnessed a change of -4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDLZ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.