Mondelez (MDLZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mondelez (MDLZ) closed the most recent trading day at $63.24, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum had lost 5.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

Mondelez will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, down 3.03% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.8 billion, up 2.45% from the year-ago period.

MDLZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $29.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.48% and +4.25%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mondelez should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower within the past month. Mondelez is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Mondelez's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.69.

Investors should also note that MDLZ has a PEG ratio of 3.09 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MDLZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

