Mondelez (MDLZ) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.2 billion, suggesting a rise of 12.7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to 69 cents per share. This figure suggests growth of almost 3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The snack food and beverage product company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average. MDLZ delivered an earnings surprise of 11.3% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Mondelez is on track with strategic pricing efforts, which has been fueling its top-line growth. The company is focused on undertaking buyouts to augment portfolio strength and boost revenues. We expect favorable pricing and acquisition gains to the tune of 7.7% and 4.9%, respectively, on the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



MDLZ is expanding its snacking category in particular, which has been aiding growth. In this regard, management is focused on strengthening its core chocolate and biscuits categories, which have considerable scope for growth. Mondelez has been benefiting from the underlying emerging market strength. Notably, we expect emerging market revenue growth of 11.9% in the second quarter.



That being said, persistent inflation stemming from continued elevated cost in packaging, energy, ingredients and labor is a concern.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mondelez this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Mondelez carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.84%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Beyond Meat BYND currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.60% and a Zacks Rank of 2. BYND is expected to register a top-line decline when it reports second-quarter 2023 numbers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $111.3 million, calling for a decline of 24.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 81 cents, suggesting an improvement of 47.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. BYND has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 14.1%, on average.



Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +28.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s top and the bottom line are expected to increase year over year when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, which implies a rise of 13.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at 2 cents, indicating a 300% growth from the year-ago period’s figure. COTY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 145%, on average.



Church & Dwight CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s top and bottom lines are expected to increase year over year when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, calling for a rise of 7.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at 79 cents, which indicates an almost 4% increase from the year-ago period figure. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.



