Mondelez International's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mondelez International.

Looking at options history for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $120,426 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $426,661.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $77.5 for Mondelez International, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Mondelez International's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Mondelez International's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $77.5, over the past month.

Mondelez International Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDLZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.8 $32.5 $34.8 $40.00 $149.6K 60 43 MDLZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $72.50 $84.7K 123 380 MDLZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.45 $1.3 $1.31 $77.50 $77.2K 1.4K 1.2K MDLZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.3 $6.3 $75.00 $47.2K 883 75 MDLZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.55 $1.45 $1.45 $77.50 $44.8K 1.4K 387

About Mondelez International

Mondelez has operated as an independent organization since its split from the former Kraft Foods North American grocery business in October 2012. The firm is a leading player in the global snack enclave with a presence in the biscuit (49% of sales), chocolate (30%), gum/candy (12%), beverage (3%), and cheese and grocery (6%) aisles, as of the end of fiscal 2023. Mondelez's portfolio includes well-known brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Halls, and Cadbury, among others. The firm derives around one third of revenue from developing markets, just more than one third from Europe, and the remainder from North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Mondelez International, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Mondelez International's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,333,980, with MDLZ's price down by -1.27%, positioned at $73.26. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 30 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Mondelez International

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Mondelez International with a target price of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

