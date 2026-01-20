Mondelez International a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (MDLZ)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Mondelez International Inc is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.23% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $11,840,944 worth of MDLZ shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Mondelez International Inc is $2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/31/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MDLZ, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
MDLZ operates in the Food & Beverage sector, among companies like Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), and Hershey Company (HSY).
