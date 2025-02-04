Mondelēz International Reports FY'24 Financial Results and Provides FY'25 Outlook

Mondelēz International's FY'24 results show modest revenue growth and challenges with earnings per share decline, while forecasting FY'25 outlook.

Mondelēz International, Inc. reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2024, with net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, reflecting a 1.2% increase and a 4.3% organic revenue growth. However, diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell by 5.5% to $3.42, while adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis rose by 13% to $3.36. The company generated $4.9 billion in cash from operating activities and $3.5 billion in free cash flow, returning a total of $4.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Mondelēz expects organic revenue growth of about 5% but forecasts a decline in adjusted EPS of roughly 10% due to unprecedented inflation in cocoa costs. The outlook accounts for various market volatilities relating to geopolitical and commodity price uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Fiscal 2024 marked a strong year with balanced top-line growth, leading to a net revenue of approximately $36.4 billion.

Generated robust free cash flow of $3.5 billion, contributing to the company's ability to return $4.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases.

Adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis increased by 13.0%, showcasing operational resilience amidst cost inflation challenges.

Provided an optimistic outlook for FY 2025, expecting organic net revenue growth of approximately 5%, indicating potential for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

FY'24 diluted EPS declined by 5.5%, indicating a decline in shareholder earnings.

The company's outlook for FY'25 includes an expected decline in Adjusted EPS of approximately 10% due to unprecedented cocoa cost inflation, which may raise concerns about future profitability.

Unfavorable currency-related items negatively impacted organic net revenue and guided growth rates, suggesting possible challenges in maintaining revenue growth amidst currency volatility.

FAQ

What are the FY'24 net revenues reported by Mondelēz International?

FY'24 net revenues were reported at $36.44 billion, showing an increase of 1.2% compared to the previous year.

How did Mondelēz International's diluted EPS perform in FY'24?

The diluted EPS for FY'24 declined by 5.5% to $3.42 per share, primarily due to various unfavorable factors.

What was the outlook for FY'25 revenue growth?

Mondelēz International expects Organic Net Revenue growth of approximately 5% in FY'25, despite market challenges.

What was the value of the cash returned to shareholders in FY'24?

In FY'24, Mondelēz International returned $4.7 billion to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

How did the acquisition of Evirth impact FY'24 revenues?

The acquisition of Evirth contributed incremental net revenues of $72 million in FY'24, enhancing overall performance.

FY'24 Net Revenues +1.2%, Organic Net Revenues



1



+4.3%, Volume/Mix -1.0%





FY'24 Diluted EPS declined -5.5% to $3.42





FY'24 Adjusted EPS



1



on a constant currency basis up +13.0% to $3.36





FY'24 Cash provided by operating activities was $4.9 billion





FY'24 Free Cash Flow



1



was $3.5 billion





FY'24 Return of capital to shareholders was $4.7 billion





Company provides FY'25 outlook













CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.





“Fiscal 2024 was another strong year of performance for our company. We delivered balanced top-line growth, strong earnings, and robust free cash flow generation, while returning significant capital back to shareholders," said Dirk Van de Put, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "As we transition into 2025, we remain focused on executing against our long-term growth strategy and delivering on our chocolate business playbook to navigate unprecedented cocoa cost inflation. Our teams are well-equipped to stay agile and take the necessary actions to navigate this challenging operating environment. We believe we are solidly positioned for attractive long-term top- and bottom-line growth."







Net Revenue













$ in millions









Reported









Net Revenues













Organic Net Revenue Growth

















Q4 2024













% Chg









vs PY













Q4 2024













Vol/Mix













Pricing















Quarter 4

















































Latin America





$





1,171









(7.2





)%









4.9





%









(1.5





)pp









6.4





pp









Asia, Middle East & Africa









1,908









9.9













8.6













3.8













4.8













Europe









3,744









5.8













7.4













(2.0





)









9.4













North America









2,781









0.1













0.4













1.3













(0.9





)











Mondelēz International









$









9,604













3.1









%













5.2









%













0.1









pp













5.1









pp











Emerging Markets





$





3,640









1.7





%









6.7





%









0.2





pp









6.5





pp









Developed Markets





$





5,964









4.0





%









4.3





%









0.1





pp









4.2





pp

























































Full Year











FY 2024





















FY 2024



























Latin America





$





4,926









(1.6





)%









4.6





%









(2.4





)pp









7.0





pp









Asia, Middle East & Africa









7,296









3.1













6.2













0.7













5.5













Europe









13,309









3.5













5.7













(2.1





)









7.8













North America









10,910









(1.5





)









1.5













—













1.5















Mondelēz International









$









36,441













1.2









%













4.3









%













(1.0)









pp













5.3









pp











Emerging Markets





$





14,163









1.1





%









6.2





%









(0.6)





pp









6.8





pp









Developed Markets





$





22,278









1.2





%









3.2





%









(1.1)





pp









4.3





pp











Operating Income and Diluted EPS













$ in millions, except per share data









Reported













Adjusted





















Q4 2024













vs PY









(Rpt Fx)













Q4 2024













vs PY









(Rpt Fx)













vs PY









(Cst Fx)















Quarter 4





















































Gross Profit





$





3,711













6.9





%









$





3,025













(14.4





)%









(12.5)





%









Gross Profit Margin









38.6





%









1.3





pp













31.5





%









(6.5





)pp





















Operating Income





$





1,611













35.0





%









$





959













(31.6





)%









(28.2)





%









Operating Income Margin









16.8





%









4.0





pp













10.0





%









(5.1





)pp





















Net Earnings



2







$





1,745













83.7





%









$





868













(22.2





)%









(17.7)





%









Diluted EPS





$





1.30













85.7





%









$





0.65













(20.7





)%









(15.9)





%





























































Full Year











FY 2024





















FY 2024







































Gross Profit





$





14,257













3.6





%









$





13,766













3.2





%









5.1





%









Gross Profit Margin









39.1





%









0.9





pp













37.8





%









0.3





pp





















Operating Income





$





6,345













15.3





%









$





5,899













4.7





%









8.1





%









Operating Income Margin









17.4





%









2.1





pp













16.2





%









0.3





pp





















Net Earnings



2







$





4,611













(7.0





)%









$





4,521













7.1





%









10.9





%









Diluted EPS





$





3.42













(5.5





)%









$





3.36













9.1





%









13.0





%

















































































Full Year Commentary













Net revenues



increased 1.2 percent as Organic Net Revenue growth of 4.3 percent and incremental net revenue from our acquisition of Evirth was partially offset by unfavorable currency-related items and the impact of our 2023 divestiture of the developed market gum business. Organic Net Revenue growth was driven by higher net pricing, partially offset by unfavorable volume/mix.











increased 1.2 percent as Organic Net Revenue growth of 4.3 percent and incremental net revenue from our acquisition of Evirth was partially offset by unfavorable currency-related items and the impact of our 2023 divestiture of the developed market gum business. Organic Net Revenue growth was driven by higher net pricing, partially offset by unfavorable volume/mix.





Gross profit



increased $493 million, and gross profit margin increased 90 basis points to 39.1 percent primarily driven by favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from derivatives and an increase in Adjusted Gross Profit



1



margin, partially offset by lapping the operating results from the developed market gum business divested in 2023 and costs incurred for the ERP Systems Implementation program. Adjusted Gross Profit increased $674 million at constant currency, and Adjusted Gross Profit margin increased 30 basis points to 37.8 percent due primarily to higher pricing and lower manufacturing costs driven by productivity, partially offset by higher raw material and transportation costs.











increased $493 million, and gross profit margin increased 90 basis points to 39.1 percent primarily driven by favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from derivatives and an increase in Adjusted Gross Profit margin, partially offset by lapping the operating results from the developed market gum business divested in 2023 and costs incurred for the ERP Systems Implementation program. Adjusted Gross Profit increased $674 million at constant currency, and Adjusted Gross Profit margin increased 30 basis points to 37.8 percent due primarily to higher pricing and lower manufacturing costs driven by productivity, partially offset by higher raw material and transportation costs.





Operating income



increased $843 million, and operating income margin was 17.4 percent, up 210 basis points primarily due to favorable year-over-year change in acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market gains/(losses) from currency and commodity hedging activities, higher Adjusted Operating Income margin and lower divestiture-related costs. These favorable items were partially offset by higher intangible asset impairment charges, lapping prior-year gain and operating results from the developed market gum business divested in 2023 and costs incurred for the ERP Systems Implementation program. Adjusted Operating Income increased $456 million at constant currency while Adjusted Operating Income margin increased 30 basis points to 16.2 percent, driven primarily by higher net pricing, lower manufacturing costs driven by productivity and overhead leverage, partially offset by higher input cost inflation.











increased $843 million, and operating income margin was 17.4 percent, up 210 basis points primarily due to favorable year-over-year change in acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market gains/(losses) from currency and commodity hedging activities, higher Adjusted Operating Income margin and lower divestiture-related costs. These favorable items were partially offset by higher intangible asset impairment charges, lapping prior-year gain and operating results from the developed market gum business divested in 2023 and costs incurred for the ERP Systems Implementation program. Adjusted Operating Income increased $456 million at constant currency while Adjusted Operating Income margin increased 30 basis points to 16.2 percent, driven primarily by higher net pricing, lower manufacturing costs driven by productivity and overhead leverage, partially offset by higher input cost inflation.





Diluted EPS



was $3.42, down 5.5 percent, primarily due to lapping prior-year gain on marketable securities, lapping prior-year gain on equity method investment transactions, 2024 net loss on equity method transactions including an impairment, lapping prior-year gain and operating results from the developed market gum business divested in 2023, higher intangible asset impairment charges and costs incurred for the ERP Systems Implementation program. These unfavorable items were partially offset by an increase in Adjusted EPS, favorable year-over-year change in acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from commodity and currency derivatives, lower divestiture-related costs, favorable year-over-year change in initial impacts from enacted tax law changes and lapping prior-year impact from European Commission legal matter.











was $3.42, down 5.5 percent, primarily due to lapping prior-year gain on marketable securities, lapping prior-year gain on equity method investment transactions, 2024 net loss on equity method transactions including an impairment, lapping prior-year gain and operating results from the developed market gum business divested in 2023, higher intangible asset impairment charges and costs incurred for the ERP Systems Implementation program. These unfavorable items were partially offset by an increase in Adjusted EPS, favorable year-over-year change in acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from commodity and currency derivatives, lower divestiture-related costs, favorable year-over-year change in initial impacts from enacted tax law changes and lapping prior-year impact from European Commission legal matter.





Adjusted EPS



was $3.36, up 13.0 percent on a constant currency basis driven by strong operating gains, fewer shares outstanding, lower taxes, lower interest expense and higher benefit plan non-service income, partially offset by lapping prior year dividend income related to our former KDP investment.











was $3.36, up 13.0 percent on a constant currency basis driven by strong operating gains, fewer shares outstanding, lower taxes, lower interest expense and higher benefit plan non-service income, partially offset by lapping prior year dividend income related to our former KDP investment.





Capital Return



: The company returned $4.7 billion to shareholders in cash dividends and share repurchases.



















Fourth Quarter Commentary













Net revenues



increased 3.1 percent as Organic Net Revenue growth of 5.2 percent and incremental net revenue from our acquisition of Evirth was partially offset by unfavorable currency-related items and lapping prior-year sales from a short-term distributor agreement related to the developed market gum business divested in 2023. Organic Net Revenue growth was driven by higher net pricing and favorable volume/mix.











increased 3.1 percent as Organic Net Revenue growth of 5.2 percent and incremental net revenue from our acquisition of Evirth was partially offset by unfavorable currency-related items and lapping prior-year sales from a short-term distributor agreement related to the developed market gum business divested in 2023. Organic Net Revenue growth was driven by higher net pricing and favorable volume/mix.





Gross profit



increased $241 million, and gross profit margin increased 130 basis points to 38.6 percent primarily driven by favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from derivatives, partially offset by an decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit



1



margin. Adjusted Gross Profit decreased $440 million at constant currency, and Adjusted Gross Profit margin decreased 650 basis points to 31.5 percent due primarily to higher raw material and transportation costs, partially offset by higher pricing and lower manufacturing costs driven by productivity.











increased $241 million, and gross profit margin increased 130 basis points to 38.6 percent primarily driven by favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from derivatives, partially offset by an decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit margin. Adjusted Gross Profit decreased $440 million at constant currency, and Adjusted Gross Profit margin decreased 650 basis points to 31.5 percent due primarily to higher raw material and transportation costs, partially offset by higher pricing and lower manufacturing costs driven by productivity.





Operating income



increased $418 million, and operating income margin was 16.8 percent, up 400 basis points primarily due to favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market gains/(losses) from currency and commodity hedging activities, favorable year-over-year change in acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, lapping prior-year impact from the European Commission legal matter, lower remeasurement loss of net monetary position and lower divestiture-related costs. These favorable items were partially offset by lower Adjusted Operating Income margin, lapping prior-year gain from the developed market gum business divested in 2023 and costs incurred for the ERP Systems Implementation program. Adjusted Operating Income decreased $396 million at constant currency while Adjusted Operating Income margin decreased 510 basis points to 10.0 percent, driven primarily by higher input cost inflation, partially offset by higher net pricing, overhead leverage and lower manufacturing costs driven by productivity.











increased $418 million, and operating income margin was 16.8 percent, up 400 basis points primarily due to favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market gains/(losses) from currency and commodity hedging activities, favorable year-over-year change in acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, lapping prior-year impact from the European Commission legal matter, lower remeasurement loss of net monetary position and lower divestiture-related costs. These favorable items were partially offset by lower Adjusted Operating Income margin, lapping prior-year gain from the developed market gum business divested in 2023 and costs incurred for the ERP Systems Implementation program. Adjusted Operating Income decreased $396 million at constant currency while Adjusted Operating Income margin decreased 510 basis points to 10.0 percent, driven primarily by higher input cost inflation, partially offset by higher net pricing, overhead leverage and lower manufacturing costs driven by productivity.





Diluted EPS



was $1.30, up 85.7 percent, primarily due to favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from currency and commodity derivatives, gain on equity method investment transactions, favorable year-over-year change in acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, favorable year-over-year change in initial impacts from enacted tax law changes, lower remeasurement loss on of net monetary position and lower divestiture-related costs. These favorable items were partially offset by a decrease in Adjusted EPS, lapping prior-year gain from the developed market gum business divested in 2023 and costs incurred for the ERP Systems Implementation program.











was $1.30, up 85.7 percent, primarily due to favorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from currency and commodity derivatives, gain on equity method investment transactions, favorable year-over-year change in acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, favorable year-over-year change in initial impacts from enacted tax law changes, lower remeasurement loss on of net monetary position and lower divestiture-related costs. These favorable items were partially offset by a decrease in Adjusted EPS, lapping prior-year gain from the developed market gum business divested in 2023 and costs incurred for the ERP Systems Implementation program.





Adjusted EPS



was $0.65, down 15.9 percent on a constant currency basis driven by a decrease in operating results and lower equity method investment earnings, partially offset by lower taxes and fewer shares outstanding.

















2025 Outlook







Mondelēz International provides its outlook on a non-GAAP basis, as the company cannot predict some elements that are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange. Refer to the Outlook section in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures below for more details.





For 2025, the company expects Organic Net Revenue growth to be approximately 5 percent. The company expects Adjusted EPS to decline approximately 10% on a constant currency basis due to unprecedented cocoa cost inflation. The company also expects 2025 Free Cash Flow of $3+ billion. The company estimates currency translation would decrease 2025 net revenue growth by approximately 2.5 percent



3



with a negative $0.12 impact to Adjusted EPS



3



.





Outlook is provided in the context of greater than usual volatility, including due to geopolitical, trade and regulatory uncertainty and commodity prices. This outlook does not reflect any imposition of import tariffs by the U.S. and potential retaliatory actions taken by other countries, as the tariff and trade environment is uncertain and rapidly evolving at this time.







Conference Call







Mondelēz International will host a conference call for investors with accompanying slides to review its results at 5 p.m. ET today. A listen-only webcast will be provided at





www.



mondelezinternational



.com





. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s web site.







About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



Oreo



,



Ritz, LU, Clif Bar



and



Tate's Bake Shop



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



Cadbury Dairy Milk



,



Milka



and



Toblerone



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.





Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on Twitter at



www.twitter.com/MDLZ



.







End Notes









Organic Net Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (and Adjusted Gross Profit margin), Adjusted Operating Income (and Adjusted Operating Income margin), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EPS incl. developed market gum, Free Cash Flow and presentation of amounts in constant currency are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release for more information.





Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International.





Currency estimate is based on published rates from XE.com on January 28, 2025.













Additional Definitions







Emerging markets consist of the Latin America region in its entirety; the Asia, Middle East and Africa region excluding Australia, New Zealand and Japan; and the following countries from the Europe region: Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, the Baltics and the East Adriatic countries.





Developed markets include the entire North America region, the Europe region excluding the countries included in the emerging markets definition, and Australia, New Zealand and Japan from the Asia, Middle East and Africa region.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management, including for future operations, capital expenditures or share repurchases; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief or expectation; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, the words, and variations of words, “will,” “may,” “expect,” “would,” “could,” “might,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “objective,” “predict,” “project,” “drive,” “seek,” “aim,” “target,” “potential,” “commitment,” “outlook,” “continue” or any other similar words.





Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and are amplified by current and potential trade and tariff actions affecting the countries where we operate. Important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following:







weakness in macroeconomic conditions in our markets, including as a result of inflation (and related monetary policy actions by governments in response to inflation) and the instability of certain financial institutions;



weakness in macroeconomic conditions in our markets, including as a result of inflation (and related monetary policy actions by governments in response to inflation) and the instability of certain financial institutions;



risks from operating globally including geopolitical, trade, tariff and regulatory uncertainties affecting developed and emerging markets;



risks from operating globally including geopolitical, trade, tariff and regulatory uncertainties affecting developed and emerging markets;



volatility of cocoa and other commodity input costs, our ability to effectively hedge such costs and the availability of commodities;



volatility of cocoa and other commodity input costs, our ability to effectively hedge such costs and the availability of commodities;



geopolitical uncertainty, including the impact of ongoing or new developments in Ukraine and the Middle East, related current and future sanctions imposed by governments and other authorities and related impacts, including on our business operations, employees, reputation, brands, financial condition and results of operations;



geopolitical uncertainty, including the impact of ongoing or new developments in Ukraine and the Middle East, related current and future sanctions imposed by governments and other authorities and related impacts, including on our business operations, employees, reputation, brands, financial condition and results of operations;



competition and our response to channel shifts and pricing and other competitive pressures;



competition and our response to channel shifts and pricing and other competitive pressures;



pricing actions and customer and consumer responses to such actions;



pricing actions and customer and consumer responses to such actions;



promotion and protection of our reputation and brand image;



promotion and protection of our reputation and brand image;



weakness in consumer spending and/or changes in consumer preferences and demand and our ability to predict, identify, interpret and meet these changes;



weakness in consumer spending and/or changes in consumer preferences and demand and our ability to predict, identify, interpret and meet these changes;



the outcome and effects on us of legal and tax proceedings and government investigations;



the outcome and effects on us of legal and tax proceedings and government investigations;



use of information technology and third party service providers;



use of information technology and third party service providers;



unanticipated disruptions to our business, such as malware incidents, cyberattacks or other security breaches, and supply, commodity, labor and transportation constraints;



unanticipated disruptions to our business, such as malware incidents, cyberattacks or other security breaches, and supply, commodity, labor and transportation constraints;



our ability to identify, complete, manage and realize the full extent of the benefits, cost savings, efficiencies and/or synergies presented by strategic acquisitions and other transactions as well as other strategic initiatives, such as our ERP System Implementation program;



our ability to identify, complete, manage and realize the full extent of the benefits, cost savings, efficiencies and/or synergies presented by strategic acquisitions and other transactions as well as other strategic initiatives, such as our ERP System Implementation program;



our investments and our ownership interests in those investments;



our investments and our ownership interests in those investments;



the impact of climate change on our supply chain and operations;



the impact of climate change on our supply chain and operations;



global or regional health pandemics or epidemics;



global or regional health pandemics or epidemics;



consolidation of retail customers and competition with retailer and other economy brands;



consolidation of retail customers and competition with retailer and other economy brands;



changes in our relationships with customers, suppliers or distributors;



changes in our relationships with customers, suppliers or distributors;



management of our workforce and shifts in labor availability or labor costs;



management of our workforce and shifts in labor availability or labor costs;



compliance with legal, regulatory, tax and benefit laws and related changes, claims or actions;



compliance with legal, regulatory, tax and benefit laws and related changes, claims or actions;



perceived or actual product quality issues or product recalls;



perceived or actual product quality issues or product recalls;



failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;



failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;



our ability to protect our intellectual property and intangible assets;



our ability to protect our intellectual property and intangible assets;



tax matters including changes in tax laws and rates, disagreements with taxing authorities and imposition of new taxes;



tax matters including changes in tax laws and rates, disagreements with taxing authorities and imposition of new taxes;



changes in currency exchange rates, controls and restrictions;



changes in currency exchange rates, controls and restrictions;



volatility of and access to capital or other markets, interest rates, the effectiveness of our cash management programs and our liquidity;



volatility of and access to capital or other markets, interest rates, the effectiveness of our cash management programs and our liquidity;



pension costs;



pension costs;



significant changes in valuation factors that may adversely affect our impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets; and



significant changes in valuation factors that may adversely affect our impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets; and



the risks and uncertainties, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.







There may be other factors not presently known to us or which we currently consider to be immaterial that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we make. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by applicable law or regulation. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future.



























































































Schedule 1













Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings













(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)













(Unaudited)

































































For the Three Months





Ended December 31,

















For the Twelve Months





Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

























2024





















2023















Net revenues





$





9,604













$





9,314

















$





36,441













$





36,016













Cost of sales









(5,893





)













(5,844





)

















(22,184





)













(22,252





)













Gross profit









3,711

















3,470





















14,257

















13,764

















Gross profit margin











38.6





%





















37.3





%

























39.1





%





















38.2





%



























































Selling, general and administrative expenses









(1,980





)













(2,259





)

















(7,439





)













(8,002





)









Asset impairment and exit costs









(86





)













(89





)

















(324





)













(217





)









Gain on acquisition and divestitures









4

















108





















4

















108













Amortization of intangible assets









(38





)













(37





)

















(153





)













(151





)













Operating income









1,611

















1,193





















6,345

















5,502

















Operating income margin











16.8





%





















12.8





%

























17.4





%





















15.3





%



























































Benefit plan non-service income









20

















22





















96

















82













Interest and other expense, net









(34





)













(52





)

















(180





)













(310





)









Gain on marketable securities









-

















-





















-

















606

















Earnings before income taxes









1,597

















1,163





















6,261

















5,880

























































Income tax provision









(216





)













(257





)

















(1,469





)













(1,537





)













Effective tax rate











13.5





%





















22.1





%

























23.5





%





















26.1





%















Gain/(loss) on equity method investment transactions









332

















-





















(337





)













465













Equity method investment net earnings









35

















44





















168

















160

















Net earnings









1,748

















950





















4,623

















4,968





























































less: Noncontrolling interest earnings









(3





)













-





















(12





)













(9





)













Net earnings attributable to Mondelēz International





$





1,745













$





950

















$





4,611













$





4,959

























































Per share data:













































Basic earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International





$





1.31













$





0.70

















$





3.44













$





3.64





























































Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International





$





1.30













$





0.70

















$





3.42













$





3.62

























































Average shares outstanding:













































Basic









1,336

















1,358





















1,341

















1,363

















Diluted









1,340

















1,364





















1,347

















1,370



























































































































































Schedule 2













Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in millions of U.S. dollars)













(Unaudited)













































December 31,













December 31,





























2024





















2023

























ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,351













$





1,810





















Trade receivables









3,874

















3,634





















Other receivables









937

















878





















Inventories, net









3,827

















3,615





















Other current assets









3,253

















1,766





















Total current assets









13,242

















11,703





















Property, plant and equipment, net









9,481

















9,694





















Operating lease right-of-use assets









767

















683





















Goodwill









23,017

















23,896





















Intangible assets, net









18,848

















19,836





















Prepaid pension assets









987

















1,043





















Deferred income taxes









333

















408





















Equity method investments









635

















3,242





















Other assets









1,187

















886





















TOTAL ASSETS





$





68,497













$





71,391



















































LIABILITIES































Short-term borrowings





$





71













$





420





















Current portion of long-term debt









2,014

















2,101





















Accounts payable









9,433

















8,321





















Accrued marketing









2,558

















2,683





















Accrued employment costs









928

















1,158





















Other current liabilities









4,545

















4,330





















Total current liabilities









19,549

















19,013





















Long-term debt









15,664

















16,887





















Long-term operating lease liabilities









623

















537





















Deferred income taxes









3,425

















3,292





















Accrued pension costs









391

















437





















Accrued postretirement health care costs









98

















124





















Other liabilities









1,789

















2,735





















TOTAL LIABILITIES









41,539

















43,025



















































EQUITY































Common Stock









-

















-





















Additional paid-in capital









32,276

















32,216





















Retained earnings









36,476

















34,236





















Accumulated other comprehensive losses









(12,471





)













(10,946





)

















Treasury stock









(29,349





)













(27,174





)

















Total Mondelēz International Shareholders' Equity









26,932

















28,332





















Noncontrolling interest









26

















34





















TOTAL EQUITY









26,958

















28,366





















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





$





68,497













$





71,391























































December 31,













December 31,





























2024





















2023

















Incr/(Decr)







































Short-term borrowings





$





71













$





420













$





(349





)









Current portion of long-term debt









2,014

















2,101

















(87





)









Long-term debt









15,664

















16,887

















(1,223





)









Total Debt









17,749

















19,408

















(1,659





)









Cash and cash equivalents









1,351

















1,810

















(459





)









Net Debt



(1)







$





16,398













$





17,598













$





(1,200





)







































(1)



Net debt is defined as total debt, which includes short-term borrowings, current portion of long-term debt and long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents.







































Schedule 3













Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(in millions of U.S. dollars)













(Unaudited)





































For the Twelve Months





Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023















CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















Net earnings





$





4,623













$





4,968













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to operating cash flows:





















Depreciation and amortization









1,302

















1,215













Stock-based compensation expense









147

















146













Deferred income tax provision/(benefit)









257

















(37





)









Asset impairments and accelerated depreciation









267

















128













Gain on acquisition and divestitures









(4





)













(108





)









Loss/(gain) on equity method investment transactions









337

















(465





)









Equity method investment net earnings









(175





)













(160





)









Distributions from equity method investments









115

















137













Unrealized gain on derivative contracts









(627





)













(171





)









Gain on marketable securities









-

















(593





)









Contingent consideration adjustments









(389





)













125













Other non-cash items, net









26

















38













Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





















Receivables, net









(519





)













(628





)









Inventories, net









(458





)













(193





)









Accounts payable









1,682

















264













Other current assets









(591





)













(120





)









Other current liabilities









(932





)













354













Change in pension and postretirement assets and liabilities, net









(151





)













(186





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









4,910

















4,714

































CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















Capital expenditures









(1,387





)













(1,112





)









Acquisitions, net of cash received









(240





)













19













Proceeds from divestitures including equity method and marketable security investments









2,294

















4,099













Proceeds from derivative settlements









320

















177













Payments for derivative settlements









(199





)













(81





)









Contributions to investments









(278





)













(309





)









Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other









16

















19













Net cash provided by investing activities









526

















2,812

































CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















Issuance of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days









-

















67













Repayments of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days









-

















(67





)









Net (repayments)/issuances of short-term borrowings









(343





)













(1,869





)









Long-term debt proceeds









1,671

















277













Long-term debt repayments









(2,554





)













(2,432





)









Repurchases of Common Stock









(2,334





)













(1,547





)









Dividends paid









(2,349





)













(2,160





)









Other









129

















173













Net cash used in financing activities









(5,780





)













(7,558





)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(140





)













(32





)





























Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





















Decrease









(484





)













(64





)









Balance at beginning of period









1,884

















1,948













Balance at end of period





$





1,400













$





1,884











































Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited)







The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). However, management believes that also presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate the comparison of the company’s historical operating results and trends in its underlying operating results, and provides additional transparency on how the company evaluates its business. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the company’s performance. The company also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.





The company considers quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of its ongoing financial and business performance and trends. The adjustments generally fall within the following categories: acquisition & divestiture activities, gains and losses on intangible asset sales and non-cash impairments, major program restructuring activities, constant currency and related adjustments, major program financing and hedging activities and other major items affecting comparability of operating results. See below for a description of adjustments to the company’s U.S. GAAP financial measures included herein.





Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.







DEFINITIONS OF THE COMPANY’S NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







The company’s non-GAAP financial measures and corresponding metrics reflect how the company evaluates its operating results currently and provide improved comparability of operating results. As new events or circumstances arise, these definitions could change. When these definitions change, the company provides the updated definitions and presents the related non-GAAP historical results on a comparable basis. When items no longer impact the company’s current or future presentation of non-GAAP operating results, the company removes these items from its non-GAAP definitions. Beginning in Q1 2024, due to a significant devaluation of the Argentinean peso that occurred in December 2023 and the resulting distortion it would cause on our non-GAAP constant currency growth rate measures, the company now excludes the impact of pricing in excess of 26% year-over-year ("extreme pricing") in Argentina. The benchmark of 26% represents the minimum annual inflation rate for each year over a 3-year period which would result in a cumulative inflation rate in excess of 100%, the level at which an economy is considered hyperinflationary under U.S. GAAP. The company has excluded the impact of extreme pricing in Argentina from its calculation of Organic Net Revenue, Organic Net Revenue growth and other non-GAAP financial constant currency growth measures with a corresponding adjustment to changes in currency exchange rates. The company made this change on a prospective basis due to the distorting effect expected in the current period and future periods following the Argentinian peso devaluation that occurred in December 2023 and did not revise its historical non-GAAP constant currency growth measures. Beginning in Q2 2024, the company added to its non-GAAP definitions the exclusion of operating expenses associated with its ERP System Implementation program as they represent incremental transformational costs above the normal ongoing level of spending on information technology to support operations. These operating expenses will be excluded from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as the company believes excluding those costs will better facilitate comparisons of the company's underlying operating performance across periods.









“Organic Net Revenue”



is defined as net revenues (the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, short-term distributor agreements related to the sale of a business and currency rate fluctuations. The company also evaluates Organic Net Revenue growth from emerging markets and developed markets.



is defined as net revenues (the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, short-term distributor agreements related to the sale of a business and currency rate fluctuations. The company also evaluates Organic Net Revenue growth from emerging markets and developed markets.





“Adjusted Gross Profit”



is defined as gross profit (the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) excluding the impacts of the Simplify to Grow Program; acquisition integration costs; the operating results of divestitures; operating results from short-term distributor agreements related to the sale of a business; mark-to-market impacts from commodity, forecasted currency and equity method investment transaction derivative contracts; inventory step-up charges; 2017 malware incident net recoveries; and incremental costs due to the war in Ukraine. The company also presents “Adjusted Gross Profit margin,” which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Gross Profit. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Gross Profit on a constant currency basis.



is defined as gross profit (the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) excluding the impacts of the Simplify to Grow Program; acquisition integration costs; the operating results of divestitures; operating results from short-term distributor agreements related to the sale of a business; mark-to-market impacts from commodity, forecasted currency and equity method investment transaction derivative contracts; inventory step-up charges; 2017 malware incident net recoveries; and incremental costs due to the war in Ukraine. The company also presents “Adjusted Gross Profit margin,” which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Gross Profit. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Gross Profit on a constant currency basis.





“Adjusted Operating Income”



and



“Adjusted Segment Operating Income”



are defined as operating income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures) or segment operating income excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Gross Profit definition as well as gains or losses (including non-cash impairment charges) on goodwill and intangible assets; divestiture or acquisition gains or losses, divestiture-related costs, acquisition-related costs, and acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments; remeasurement of net monetary position; impacts from resolution of tax matters; the European Commission legal matter; impact from pension participation changes; and operating costs from the ERP System Implementation program. The company also presents “Adjusted Operating Income margin” and “Adjusted Segment Operating Income margin,” which are subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income on a constant currency basis.



and are defined as operating income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures) or segment operating income excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Gross Profit definition as well as gains or losses (including non-cash impairment charges) on goodwill and intangible assets; divestiture or acquisition gains or losses, divestiture-related costs, acquisition-related costs, and acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments; remeasurement of net monetary position; impacts from resolution of tax matters; the European Commission legal matter; impact from pension participation changes; and operating costs from the ERP System Implementation program. The company also presents “Adjusted Operating Income margin” and “Adjusted Segment Operating Income margin,” which are subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income on a constant currency basis.





“Adjusted EPS”



is defined as diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International from continuing operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Operating Income definition, as well as losses on debt extinguishment and related expenses; gains or losses on interest rate swaps no longer designated as accounting cash flow hedges due to changed financing and hedging plans; mark-to-market unrealized gains or losses and realized gains or losses from marketable securities; initial impacts from enacted tax law changes; and gains or losses on equity method investment transactions. Similarly, within Adjusted EPS, the company’s equity method investment net earnings exclude its proportionate share of its investee's significant operating and non-operating items. The tax impact of each of the items excluded from the company’s U.S GAAP results was computed based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item, and such impacts have also been excluded from Adjusted EPS. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis.



is defined as diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International from continuing operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Operating Income definition, as well as losses on debt extinguishment and related expenses; gains or losses on interest rate swaps no longer designated as accounting cash flow hedges due to changed financing and hedging plans; mark-to-market unrealized gains or losses and realized gains or losses from marketable securities; initial impacts from enacted tax law changes; and gains or losses on equity method investment transactions. Similarly, within Adjusted EPS, the company’s equity method investment net earnings exclude its proportionate share of its investee's significant operating and non-operating items. The tax impact of each of the items excluded from the company’s U.S GAAP results was computed based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item, and such impacts have also been excluded from Adjusted EPS. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis.





“Free Cash Flow”



is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure). Free Cash Flow is the company’s primary measure used to monitor its cash flow performance.











See the attached schedules for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures referred to above to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. See



Items Impacting Comparability of Operating Results



below for more information about the items referenced in these definitions that specifically impacted the company’s results.







SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME







The company uses segment operating income to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. The company believes it is appropriate to disclose this measure to help investors analyze segment performance and trends. Segment operating income excludes unrealized gains and losses on hedging activities (which are a component of cost of sales), general corporate expenses (which are a component of selling, general and administrative expenses), amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on divestitures and acquisition-related costs (which are a component of selling, general and administrative expenses) in all periods presented. The company excludes these items from segment operating income in order to provide better transparency of its segment operating results. Furthermore, the company centrally manages benefit plan non-service income and interest and other expense, net. The company does not present the items above by segment because they are excluded from the segment profitability measure that management reviews.







ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARABILITY OF OPERATING RESULTS







The following information is provided to give qualitative and quantitative information related to items impacting comparability of operating results. The company identifies these based on how management views the company’s business; makes financial, operating and planning decisions; and evaluates the company’s ongoing performance. In addition, the company discloses the impact of changes in currency exchange rates on the company’s financial results in order to reflect results on a constant currency basis.









Divestitures, Divestiture-related costs and Gains/(losses) on divestitures









Divestitures include completed sales of businesses, exits of major product lines upon completion of a sale or licensing agreement. the partial or full sale of an equity method investment and changes from equity method investment accounting to accounting for marketable securities. Divestiture-related costs, which includes costs incurred in relation to the preparation and completion (including one-time costs such as severance related to elimination of stranded costs) for the company's divestitures as defined above, also includes costs incurred associated with the company's publicly announced processes to sell businesses.







On November 29, 2024, the company sold its remaining shares in JDE Peet’s to JAB Holdings Company. As a result of this transaction, the company has fully exited its investment in the company. Previously, due to the company's reporting of JDEP’s results on a one-quarter lag basis, the company considered the impact of the sale of shares in its JDEP investment as a divestiture in the quarter following the sale of shares. As the company no longer has an equity method investment in JDEP as of the end of 2024, the company has considered the sale of its remaining shares in JDE Peet's a divestiture beginning with its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.



On November 29, 2024, the company sold its remaining shares in JDE Peet’s to JAB Holdings Company. As a result of this transaction, the company has fully exited its investment in the company. Previously, due to the company's reporting of JDEP’s results on a one-quarter lag basis, the company considered the impact of the sale of shares in its JDEP investment as a divestiture in the quarter following the sale of shares. As the company no longer has an equity method investment in JDEP as of the end of 2024, the company has considered the sale of its remaining shares in JDE Peet's a divestiture beginning with its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.



On October 1, 2023, the company completed the sale of its developed market gum business in the United States, Canada, and Europe to Perfetti Van Melle Group, excluding the Portugal business which the company sold on October 23, 2023 after obtaining regulatory approval. The company received cash proceeds of $1.4 billion and recorded a pre-tax gain of $108 million on the sale. The divestiture of this business resulted in a year-over-year reduction in net revenues of $1 million in the three months and $484 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The company reversed previously recorded divestiture-related costs no longer required of $1 million in the three months and incurred divestiture-related costs of $1 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and $17 million in the three months and $83 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



On October 1, 2023, the company completed the sale of its developed market gum business in the United States, Canada, and Europe to Perfetti Van Melle Group, excluding the Portugal business which the company sold on October 23, 2023 after obtaining regulatory approval. The company received cash proceeds of $1.4 billion and recorded a pre-tax gain of $108 million on the sale. The divestiture of this business resulted in a year-over-year reduction in net revenues of $1 million in the three months and $484 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The company reversed previously recorded divestiture-related costs no longer required of $1 million in the three months and incurred divestiture-related costs of $1 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and $17 million in the three months and $83 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



The company's 2023 divestitures, impacting its historical results, also included the company's sales of JDE Peet's shares during the three months ended September 30, 2023, the April 3, 2023 sale of JDE Peet's shares and the March 2, 2023 sale of KDP shares and the change from equity method investment accounting to accounting for marketable securities for the company's remaining equity interest in KDP. See the section on gains/losses on equity method investment transactions and marketable securities below for more information.















Operating results from short-term distributor agreements









In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company began to exclude the operating results from short-term distributor agreements that have been executed in conjunction with the sale of a business. The company excludes this item to better facilitate comparisons of underlying performance across periods.





As part of the sale of the company's developed market gum business on October 1, 2023, the company entered into a short-term distribution agreement with the buyer, Perfetti Van Melle Group, to distribute gum products in certain European markets for up to six months. The company recorded net revenues of $25 million and operating income of $2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and net revenue of $22 million and operating income of $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.









Acquisitions, Acquisition-related costs and Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments









Acquisition-related costs, which includes transaction costs such as third party advisor, investment banking and legal fees, also includes one-time compensation expense related to the buyout of non-vested employee stock ownership plan shares and realized gains or losses from hedging activities associated with acquisition funds. Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments include one-time costs related to the integration of acquisitions as well as any adjustments made to the fair market value of contingent compensation liabilities that have been previously booked for earn-outs related to acquisitions that do not relate to employee compensation expense. The company excludes these items to better facilitate comparisons of its underlying operating performance across periods.





On November 1, 2024, the company acquired Evirth (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. (“Evirth”), a leading manufacturer of cakes and pastries in China. The acquisition will continue to expand the company's growth in the cakes and pastries categories. The acquisition added incremental net revenues of $72 million (constant currency basis) during the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and operating income of $10 million during the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The company incurred acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments of $8 million and an inventory step-up charge of $3 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. In addition, the company incurred acquisition-related costs of $1 million in the three months and $3 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.





On November 1, 2022, the company acquired 100% of the equity of Grupo Bimbo's confectionery business, Ricolino, located primarily in Mexico. The acquisition of Ricolino builds on our continued prioritization of fast-growing snacking segments in key geographies. The company recorded income due to final true-ups related to the purchase agreement net of other charges within acquisition integration costs of $7 million in the three months and incurred acquisition integration costs of $21 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and $20 million in the three months and $50 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





On August 1, 2022, the company acquired 100% of the equity of Clif Bar & Company (“Clif Bar”), a leading U.S. maker of nutritious energy bars with organic ingredients. The acquisition expands our global snacks bar business and complements our refrigerated snacking and performance nutrition bar portfolios. The company incurred acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments resulting in income of $87 million in the three months and $393 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and expense of $72 million in the three months and $164 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





On January 3, 2022, the company acquired 100% of the equity of Chipita Global S.A. (“Chipita”), a leading croissants and baked snacks company in the Central and Eastern European markets. The acquisition of Chipita offers a strategic complement to the company's existing portfolio and advances its strategy to become the global leader in broader snacking. The company incurred acquisition integration costs of $9 million in the three months and $20 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and $2 million in the three months and $17 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





On April 1, 2020, the company acquired a majority interest in Give & Go, a North American leader in fully-finished sweet baked goods and owner of the famous



two-bite







®





brand of brownies and the



Create-A-Treat







®





brand, known for cookie and gingerbread house decorating kits. The acquisition of Give & Go provides access to the in-store bakery channel and expands the company's position in broader snacking. The company incurred acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments of $11 million in the three months and $28 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and $9 million in the three months and $20 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.









Simplify to Grow Program









The primary objective of the Simplify to Grow Program is to reduce the company’s operating cost structure in both its supply chain and overhead costs. The program covers severance as well as asset disposals and other manufacturing and procurement-related one-time costs.







Restructuring costs







The company incurred restructuring charges of $37 million in the three months and $77 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and $58 million in the three months and $106 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This activity was recorded within asset impairment and exit costs and benefit plan non-service income. These charges were for severance and related costs, non-cash asset write-downs (including accelerated depreciation and asset impairments) and other adjustments, including any gains on sale of restructuring program assets.







Implementation costs







Implementation costs primarily relate to reorganizing the company’s operations and facilities in connection with its supply chain reinvention program and other identified productivity and cost saving initiatives. The costs include incremental expenses related to the closure of facilities, costs to terminate certain contracts and the simplification of the company’s information systems. The company recorded implementation costs of $32 million in the three months and $72 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and $12 million in the three months and $25 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.









Intangible asset impairment charges









During the company's 2024 annual testing of indefinite-life intangible assets, the company recorded intangible asset impairment charges of $153 million in the third quarter of 2024 related to two biscuit brands in the Europe segment, one biscuit brand in the AMEA segment and one candy and one biscuit brand in the Latin America segment.





During the company's 2023 annual testing of indefinite-life intangible assets, the company recorded intangible asset impairment charges of $26 million in the third quarter of 2023 related to one chocolate brand in the North America segment and one biscuit brand in the Europe segment.









Mark-to-market impacts from commodity and currency derivative contracts









The company excludes unrealized gains and losses (mark-to-market impacts) from outstanding commodity and forecasted currency and equity method investment transaction derivative contracts from its non-GAAP earnings measures. The mark-to-market impacts of commodity and forecasted currency transaction derivatives are excluded until such time that the related exposures impact the company's operating results. Since the company purchases commodity and forecasted currency transaction contracts to mitigate price volatility primarily for inventory requirements in future periods, the company makes this adjustment to remove the volatility of these future inventory purchases on current operating results to facilitate comparisons of its underlying operating performance across periods. The company excludes equity method investment derivative contract settlements as they represent protection of value for future divestitures. The company recorded commodity, forecasted currency and equity method transaction derivatives net unrealized gains of $700 million in the three months and $544 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and recorded net unrealized losses of $51 million in the three months and net unrealized gains of $185 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.









Remeasurement of net monetary position









The company translates the results of operations of its subsidiaries from multiple currencies using average exchange rates during each period and translate balance sheet accounts using exchange rates at the end of each period. The company records currency translation adjustments as a component of equity (except for highly inflationary currencies) and realized exchange gains and losses on transactions in earnings.





Highly inflationary accounting is triggered when a country’s three-year cumulative inflation rate exceeds 100%. It requires the remeasurement of financial statements of subsidiaries in the country, from the functional currency of the subsidiary to our U.S. dollar reporting currency, with currency remeasurement gains or losses recorded in earnings. The company excludes remeasurement gains and losses of the monetary assets and liabilities of its subsidiaries in highly inflationary economies from its non-GAAP earnings measures.





At this time, within the company's consolidated entities, Argentina, Türkiye, Egypt and Nigeria are accounted for as highly inflationary economies. For Argentina, the company recorded a remeasurement loss of $3 million in the three months and $17 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and $38 million in the three months and $79 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 related to the revaluation of the Argentinean peso denominated net monetary position over these periods. For Türkiye, the company recorded a remeasurement loss of $3 million in the three months and $15 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and $19 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 related to the revaluation of the Turkish lira denominated net monetary position over these periods. For Egypt, the company recorded a remeasurement gain of $1 million in the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. For Nigeria, the company recorded an immaterial remeasurement gain in the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The company recorded these charges for Argentina, Türkiye, Egypt and Nigeria within selling, general and administrative expenses.









Impact from pension participation changes









The impact from pension participation changes represent the charges incurred when employee groups are withdrawn from multiemployer pension plans and other changes in employee group pension plan participation. The company excludes these charges from its non-GAAP results because those amounts do not reflect the company’s ongoing pension obligations.





On July 11, 2019, the company received a withdrawal liability assessment from the Bakery and Confectionery Union and Industry International Pension Fund and recorded a discounted liability of $491 million requiring pro-rata monthly payments over 20 years. The company began making monthly payments during the third quarter of 2019. In connection with the discounted long-term liability, the company recorded accreted interest of $3 million in the three months and $10 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and $2 million in the three months and $10 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 within interest and other expense, net. As of December 31, 2024, the remaining discounted withdrawal liability was $311 million, with $16 million recorded in other current liabilities and $295 million recorded in long-term other liabilities.









Incremental costs due to the war in Ukraine









In February 2022, Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine and the company closed its operations and facilities in Ukraine. In March 2022, the company's two Ukrainian manufacturing facilities in Trostyanets and Vyshhorod were significantly damaged. In the second quarter of 2024, the company fully resumed production at both facilities after completing targeted repairs. The company continues to consolidate both its Ukrainian and Russian subsidiaries and continues to evaluate its ability to control its operating activities and businesses on an ongoing basis. The company continues to evaluate the uncertainty of the ongoing effects of the war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economic environment, and the company cannot predict if it will have a significant impact in the future. The company incurred costs of $1 million in the three months and $3 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The company reversed $1 million during the twelve months of 2023 of previously recorded charges primarily as a result of higher than expected collection of trade receivables and inventory recoveries.









ERP System Implementation









In July 2024, the company's Board of Directors approved funding of $1.2 billion for a multi-year systems transformation program to upgrade its global ERP and supply chain systems (the “ERP System Implementation”). The ERP System Implementation spending comprises both capital expenditures and operating expenses, of which a majority is expected to relate to operating expenses. The ERP System Implementation program will be implemented by region in several phases with spending occurring over the next five years, with expected completion by year-end 2028. The operating expenses associated with the ERP System Implementation represent incremental transformational costs above the normal ongoing level of spending on information technology to support operations. These expenses include third-party consulting fees, direct labor costs associated with the program, accelerated depreciation of the company's existing SAP financial systems and various other expenses, all associated with the implementation of the company's information technology upgrades. The company excludes these expenses from its non-GAAP results as they are nonrecurring and will better facilitate comparisons of the company's underlying operating performance across periods.





The company recorded operating expenses of $40 million in the three months and $78 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.









Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes









The company excludes initial impacts from enacted tax law changes from its non-GAAP financial measures as they do not reflect its ongoing tax obligations under the enacted tax law changes. Initial impacts include items such as the remeasurement of deferred tax balances and the transition tax from the 2017 U.S. tax reform.





The company recorded a net tax expense from the increase of its deferred tax liabilities resulting from enacted tax legislation of $12 million in the three months and $24 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and recorded a net tax expense from the increase of its deferred tax liabilities resulting from enacted tax legislation of $68 million in the three months and $83 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.









Gains and losses on marketable securities and equity method investment transactions (including impairment charges)











Keurig Dr Pepper







During the first quarter of 2023, the company's reduction in ownership in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: "KDP") fell to below 5% of the outstanding shares, resulting in a change of accounting for its KDP investment, from equity method investment accounting to accounting for equity interests with readily determinable fair values ("marketable securities") as the company no longer had significant influence over KDP. Marketable securities are measured at fair value based on quoted prices in active markets for identical assets (Level 1).





On July 13, 2023, the company sold 23 million shares, the remainder of its shares of KDP. The company received proceeds of approximately $704 million.





On June 8, 2023, the company sold 23 million shares of KDP, which reduced its ownership by 1.6 percentage points, from 3.2% to 1.6% of the total outstanding shares. The company received proceeds of approximately $708 million.





On March 2, 2023, the company sold 30 million shares of KDP, which reduced its ownership interest by 2.1 percentage points, from 5.3% to 3.2% of the total outstanding shares. The company received proceeds of approximately $1.0 billion and prior to the change of accounting for its KDP investment, recorded a pre-tax gain on equity method transactions of $493 million ($368 million after-tax) during the first quarter of 2023.





Pre-tax (losses)/gains for marketable securities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 are summarized below:



















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

























(in millions)











Gain on marketable securities sold during the period









$





593









Dividend income and other













13









Total gain on marketable securities









$





606









Due to the change in accounting for the company's KDP investment, from equity method investment accounting to accounting as marketable securities, the company has treated the historical equity method earnings from KDP as a divestiture under the definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures. Therefore, the company has removed the equity method investment net earnings for KDP from its non-GAAP financial results for all historical periods presented to facilitate comparison of results.







JDEP







On November 29, 2024, the company sold it's remaining 85.9 million shares in JDE Peet’s (Euronext Amsterdam: “JDEP”) to JAB Holdings Company. The company received €2.2 billion ($2.3 billion) of proceeds at a price of €25.10 per share and recorded a gain on equity method investment transactions of €313 million ($332 million) during 2024. As a result of this transaction, the company has fully exited it's investment in the company.





During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the company determined there was an other-than-temporary impairment of its investment in JDEP, resulting in an impairment charge of €612 million ($665 million). This charge was included within



(Loss)/gain on equity method investment transactions including impairments



in the condensed consolidated statement of earnings. There was no other than temporary impairment identified in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





On March 30, 2023, the company issued options to sell shares of JDEP in tranches equivalent to approximately 7.7 million shares, exercisable at maturity during the third quarter of 2023. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, options were exercised on 2.2 million shares, which reduced the company's ownership by 0.4%, from 18.1% to 17.7% of the total outstanding shares. The company recorded a loss of €3 million ($4 million) for these sales during the three months ended September 30, 2023.





On April 3, 2023, the company sold approximately 7.7 million shares of JDEP, which reduced the company's ownership by 1.6 percentage points, from 19.7% to 18.1% of the total outstanding shares. The company recorded a loss of €18 million ($19 million) on this sale during the three months ended June 30, 2023.





The company considered the above ownership reductions as partial divestitures of its equity method investment in JDEP. Therefore, the company has removed the equity method investment net earnings related to the divested portion from its non-GAAP financial results for Adjusted EPS for all historical periods presented to facilitate comparison of results. The company's U.S. GAAP results, which include its equity method investment net earnings from JDEP, did not change from what was previously reported.









Currency-related items









Management evaluates the operating performance of the company and its international subsidiaries on a constant currency basis. The company's non-GAAP measures presented on a constant currency basis based on currency-related items include the effects of currency translation rate changes with a corresponding offset due to extreme pricing increases in Argentina.







Currency translation rate changes







The company determines its constant currency operating results by dividing or multiplying, as appropriate, the current period local currency operating results by the currency exchange rates used to translate the company’s financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period. Therefore, currency translation rate changes are equal to current period local currency operating results multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rates between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.







Extreme Pricing







During December 2023, the Argentinean peso significantly devalued. The peso's devaluation and potential resulting distortion on the company's non-GAAP Organic Net Revenue, Organic Net Revenue growth and other constant currency growth rate measures resulted in the company's decision to exclude the impact of pricing increases in excess of 26% year-over-year ("extreme pricing") in Argentina, from these measures beginning in Q1 2024. The benchmark of 26% represents the minimum annual inflation rate for each year over a 3-year period which would result in a cumulative inflation rate in excess of 100%, the level at which an economy is considered hyperinflationary under U.S. GAAP.





Currency-related items impacted the company's non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as follows:







Organic Net Revenue: In total, unfavorable currency-related items of $242 million (2.6 pp) were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $427 million (4.6 pp), partially offset by extreme pricing of $185 million (2.0 pp). In Emerging Markets, unfavorable currency-related items of $249 million (6.9 pp) were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $434 million (12.1 pp), partially offset by extreme pricing of $185 million (5.2 pp). In Developed Markets, favorable currency-related items of $7 million (0.1 pp) were driven by favorable currency translation rate changes.



Organic Net Revenue: In total, unfavorable currency-related items of $242 million (2.6 pp) were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $427 million (4.6 pp), partially offset by extreme pricing of $185 million (2.0 pp). In Emerging Markets, unfavorable currency-related items of $249 million (6.9 pp) were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $434 million (12.1 pp), partially offset by extreme pricing of $185 million (5.2 pp). In Developed Markets, favorable currency-related items of $7 million (0.1 pp) were driven by favorable currency translation rate changes.



Adjusted Operating Income: Unfavorable currency-related items of $48 million were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $87 million, partially offset by extreme pricing of $39 million.



Adjusted Operating Income: Unfavorable currency-related items of $48 million were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $87 million, partially offset by extreme pricing of $39 million.



Adjusted EPS: Unfavorable currency-related items of $0.04 were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $0.07, partially offset by extreme pricing of $0.03.











Currency-related items impacted the company's non-GAAP financial measures for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as follows:







Organic Net Revenue: In total, unfavorable currency-related items of $710 million (2.0 pp) were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $1,877 million (5.2 pp), partially offset by extreme pricing of $1,167 million (3.2 pp). In Emerging Markets, unfavorable currency-related items of $778 million (5.6 pp) were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $1,945 million (13.9 pp), partially offset by extreme pricing of $1,167 million (8.3 pp). In Developed Markets, favorable currency-related items of $68 million (0.3 pp) were driven by favorable currency translation rate changes.



Organic Net Revenue: In total, unfavorable currency-related items of $710 million (2.0 pp) were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $1,877 million (5.2 pp), partially offset by extreme pricing of $1,167 million (3.2 pp). In Emerging Markets, unfavorable currency-related items of $778 million (5.6 pp) were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $1,945 million (13.9 pp), partially offset by extreme pricing of $1,167 million (8.3 pp). In Developed Markets, favorable currency-related items of $68 million (0.3 pp) were driven by favorable currency translation rate changes.



Adjusted Operating Income: Unfavorable currency-related items of $191 million were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $460 million, partially offset by extreme pricing of $269 million.



Adjusted Operating Income: Unfavorable currency-related items of $191 million were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $460 million, partially offset by extreme pricing of $269 million.



Adjusted EPS: Unfavorable currency-related items of $0.12 were driven by unfavorable currency translation rate changes of $0.32, partially offset by extreme pricing of $0.20.













OUTLOOK







The company’s outlook for 2025 Organic Net Revenue growth, Adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or otherwise adjust for items impacting comparability of financial results such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, restructuring activities, acquisitions and divestitures. The company is not able to reconcile its projected Organic Net Revenue growth to its projected reported net revenue growth for the full-year 2025 because the company is unable to predict during this period the impact from potential acquisitions or divestitures, as well as the impact of currency translation due to the unpredictability of future changes in currency exchange rates, which could be material as a significant portion of the company’s operations are outside the U.S. The company is not able to reconcile its projected Adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis to its projected reported diluted EPS growth for the full-year 2025 because the company is unable to predict during this period the timing of its restructuring program costs, mark-to-market impacts from commodity and forecasted currency transaction derivative contracts and impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures as well as the impact of currency translation due to the unpredictability of future changes in currency exchange rates, which could be material as a significant portion of the company’s operations are outside the U.S. The company is not able to reconcile its projected Free Cash Flow to its projected net cash from operating activities for the full-year 2025 because the company is unable to predict during this period the timing and amount of capital expenditures impacting cash flow. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the company is unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort.























































Schedule 4a

















Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

















Net Revenues

















(in millions of U.S. dollars)

















(Unaudited)





































































Latin America













AMEA













Europe













North America













Mondelēz International



















For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024























































Reported (GAAP)









$









1,171

















$









1,908

















$









3,744

















$









2,781

















$









9,604



















Acquisitions









-

















(72





)













-

















-

















(72





)













Currency-related items









153

















50

















31

















8

















242



















Organic (Non-GAAP)









$









1,324

















$









1,886

















$









3,775

















$









2,789

















$









9,774







































































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023























































Reported (GAAP)









$









1,262

















$









1,736

















$









3,538

















$









2,778

















$









9,314



















Divestitures









-

















-

















-

















(1





)













(1





)













Short-term distributor agreements









-

















-

















(22





)













-

















(22





)















Organic (Non-GAAP)









$









1,262

















$









1,736

















$









3,516

















$









2,777

















$









9,291





































































$ Change - Reported (GAAP)







$





(91





)









$





172













$





206













$





3













$





290



















$ Change - Organic (Non-GAAP)











62

















150

















259

















12

















483



































































% Change - Reported (GAAP)













(7.2)%





















9.9





%





















5.8





%





















0.1





%





















3.1





%



















Divestitures





- pp









- pp









- pp









- pp









- pp













Short-term distributor agreements









-

















-

















0.7

















-

















0.3

















Acquisitions









-

















(4.2





)













-

















-

















(0.8





)













Currency-related items









12.1

















2.9

















0.9

















0.3

















2.6



















% Change - Organic (Non-GAAP)













4.9





%





















8.6





%





















7.4





%





















0.4





%





















5.2





%



































































Vol/Mix





(1.5)pp









3.8 pp









(2.0)pp









1.3 pp









0.1 pp













Pricing









6.4

















4.8

















9.4

















(0.9





)













5.1























































































































Latin America













AMEA













Europe













North America













Mondelēz International



















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024























































Reported (GAAP)









$









4,926

















$









7,296

















$









13,309

















$









10,910

















$









36,441



















Short-term distributor agreements









-

















-

















(25





)













-

















(25





)













Acquisitions









-

















(72





)













-

















-

















(72





)













Currency-related items









309

















287

















99

















15

















710



















Organic (Non-GAAP)









$









5,235

















$









7,511

















$









13,383

















$









10,925

















$









37,054







































































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023























































Reported (GAAP)









$









5,006

















$









7,075

















$









12,857

















$









11,078

















$









36,016



















Divestitures









-

















-

















(174





)













(310





)













(484





)













Short-term distributor agreements









-

















-

















(22





)













-

















(22





)















Organic (Non-GAAP)









$









5,006

















$









7,075

















$









12,661

















$









10,768

















$









35,510





































































$ Change - Reported (GAAP)







$





(80





)









$





221













$





452













$





(168





)









$





425



















$ Change - Organic (Non-GAAP)











229

















436

















722

















157

















1,544



































































% Change - Reported (GAAP)













(1.6)%





















3.1





%





















3.5





%





















(1.5









)%

















1.2





%



















Divestitures





- pp









- pp









1.4 pp









2.8 pp









1.4 pp













Short-term distributor agreements









-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















Acquisitions









-

















(1.0





)













-

















-

















(0.3





)













Currency-related items









6.2

















4.1

















0.8

















0.2

















2.0



















% Change - Organic (Non-GAAP)













4.6





%





















6.2





%





















5.7





%





















1.5





%





















4.3





%



































































Vol/Mix





(2.4)pp









0.7 pp









(2.1)pp









- pp









(1.0)pp













Pricing









7.0

















5.5

















7.8

















1.5

















5.3















































































Schedule 4b













Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures













Net Revenues - Markets













(in millions of U.S. dollars)













(Unaudited)













































Emerging Markets













Developed Markets













Mondelēz International















For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



































Reported (GAAP)









$









3,640

















$









5,964

















$









9,604















Acquisitions









(72





)













-

















(72





)









Currency-related items









249

















(7





)













242















Organic (Non-GAAP)









$









3,817

















$









5,957

















$









9,774















































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



































Reported (GAAP)









$









3,580

















$









5,734

















$









9,314















Divestitures









(1





)













-

















(1





)









Short-term distributor agreements









(2





)













(20





)













(22





)











Organic (Non-GAAP)









$









3,577

















$









5,714

















$









9,291













































$ Change - Reported (GAAP)







$





60













$





230













$





290















$ Change - Organic (Non-GAAP)











240

















243

















483











































% Change - Reported (GAAP)













1.7





%





















4.0





%





















3.1





%















Divestitures





- pp









- pp









- pp









Short-term distributor agreements









0.1

















0.4

















0.3













Acquisitions









(2.0





)













-

















(0.8





)









Currency-related items









6.9

















(0.1





)













2.6















% Change - Organic (Non-GAAP)













6.7





%





















4.3





%





















5.2





%











































Vol/Mix





0.2 pp









0.1 pp









0.1 pp









Pricing









6.5

















4.2

















5.1











































































Emerging Markets













Developed Markets













Mondelēz International















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024



































Reported (GAAP)









$









14,163

















$









22,278

















$









36,441















Short-term distributor agreements









(3





)













(22





)













(25





)









Acquisitions









(72





)













-

















(72





)









Currency-related items









778

















(68





)













710















Organic (Non-GAAP)









$









14,866

















$









22,188

















$









37,054















































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023



































Reported (GAAP)









$









14,011

















$









22,005

















$









36,016















Divestitures









(5





)













(479





)













(484





)









Short-term distributor agreements









(2





)













(20





)













(22





)











Organic (Non-GAAP)









$









14,004

















$









21,506

















$









35,510













































$ Change - Reported (GAAP)







$





152













$





273













$





425















$ Change - Organic (Non-GAAP)











862

















682

















1,544











































% Change - Reported (GAAP)













1.1





%





















1.2





%





















1.2





%















Divestitures





- pp









2.3 pp









1.4 pp









Short-term distributor agreements









-

















-

















-













Acquisitions









(0.5





)













-

















(0.3





)









Currency-related items









5.6

















(0.3





)













2.0















% Change - Organic (Non-GAAP)













6.2





%





















3.2





%





















4.3





%











































Vol/Mix





(0.6)pp









(1.1)pp









(1.0)pp









Pricing









6.8

















4.3

















5.3











































































































Schedule 5a













Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures













Gross Profit / Operating Income













(in millions of U.S. dollars)













(Unaudited)





























































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

















Net Revenues













Gross Profit













Gross Profit Margin













Operating Income













Operating Income Margin













Reported (GAAP)









$









9,604

















$









3,711

















38.6









%













$









1,611

















16.8









%











Simplify to Grow Program









-

















11

























69





















Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives









-

















(706





)





















(700





)

















Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments









-

















(2





)





















(66





)

















Inventory step-up









-

















3

























3





















Acquisition-related costs









-

















-

























1





















Gain on acquisition









-

















-

























(4





)

















Divestiture-related costs









-

















1

























(1





)

















Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine









-

















-

























1





















ERP System Implementation costs









-

















7

























40





















Remeasurement of net monetary position









-

















-

























5























Adjusted (Non-GAAP)









$









9,604

















$









3,025

















31.5









%













$









959

















10.0









%











Currency-related items

















68

























48























Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)

















$









3,093

























$









1,007









































































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

















Net Revenues













Gross Profit













Gross Profit Margin













Operating Income













Operating Income Margin













Reported (GAAP)









$









9,314

















$









3,470

















37.3









%













$









1,193

















12.8









%











Simplify to Grow Program









-

















5

























70





















Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives









-

















53

























50





















Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments









-

















10

























103





















Gain on divestitures









-

















-

























(108





)

















Divestiture-related costs









-

















(1





)





















17





















Operating results from divestitures









(1





)













-

























(1





)

















Operating results from short-term distributor agreements









(22





)













(5





)





















(3





)

















European Commission legal matter









-

















-

























43





















Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine









-

















1

























1





















Remeasurement of net monetary position









-

















-

























38























Adjusted (Non-GAAP)









$









9,291

















$









3,533

















38.0









%













$









1,403

















15.1









%





































































Gross Profit





















Operating Income





















$ Change - Reported (GAAP)















$





241





















$





418























$ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)



















(508





)





















(444





)



















$ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)



















(440





)





















(396





)































































% Change - Reported (GAAP)



















6.9%

























35.0%























% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)



















(14.4)%

























(31.6)%























% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)



















(12.5)%

























(28.2)%



















































































































Schedule 5b













Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures













Gross Profit / Operating Income













(in millions of U.S. dollars)













(Unaudited)





























































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

















Net Revenues













Gross Profit













Gross Profit Margin













Operating Income













Operating Income Margin













Reported (GAAP)









$









36,441

















$









14,257

















39.1









%













$









6,345

















17.4









%











Simplify to Grow Program









-

















30

























149





















Intangible asset impairment charges









-

















-

























153





















Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives









-

















(550





)





















(543





)

















Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments









-

















12

























(315





)

















Inventory step-up









-

















3

























3





















Acquisition-related costs









-

















-

























3





















Gain on acquisition









-

















-

























(4





)

















Divestiture-related costs









-

















1

























1





















Operating results from short-term distributor agreements









(25





)













(3





)





















(2





)

















European Commission legal matter









-

















-

























(3





)

















Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine









-

















2

























3





















ERP System Implementation costs









-

















14

























78





















Remeasurement of net monetary position









-

















-

























31























Adjusted (Non-GAAP)









$









36,416

















$









13,766

















37.8









%













$









5,899

















16.2









%











Currency-related items

















242

























191























Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)

















$









14,008

























$









6,090









































































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

















Net Revenues













Gross Profit













Gross Profit Margin













Operating Income













Operating Income Margin













Reported (GAAP)









$









36,016

















$









13,764

















38.2









%













$









5,502

















15.3









%











Simplify to Grow Program









-

















9

























131





















Intangible asset impairment charges









-

















-

























26





















Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives









-

















(185





)





















(189





)

















Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments









-

















25

























246





















Gain on divestitures









-

















-

























(108





)

















Divestiture-related costs









-

















-

























83





















Operating results from divestitures









(484





)













(274





)





















(194





)

















Operating results from short-term distributor agreements









(22





)













(5





)





















(3





)

















European Commission legal matter









-

















-

























43





















Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine









-

















-

























(1





)

















Remeasurement of net monetary position









-

















-

























98























Adjusted (Non-GAAP)









$









35,510

















$









13,334

















37.5









%













$









5,634

















15.9









%





































































Gross Profit





















Operating Income





















$ Change - Reported (GAAP)















$





493





















$





843























$ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)



















432

























265























$ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)



















674

























456



































































% Change - Reported (GAAP)



















3.6





%





















15.3





%



















% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)



















3.2





%





















4.7





%



















% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)



















5.1





%





















8.1





%

































































