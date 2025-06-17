Mondelēz International Reports Findings from 2024 State of Snacking™ Survey Highlighting Consumer Trends in Mindful Eating and Portion Control

Global consumers increasingly prioritize mindful snacking, focusing on sensory experiences and portion control, according to the latest report.

Quiver AI Summary

A recent press release highlights findings from the 2024 State of Snacking™ report by Mondelēz International, revealing that consumers are increasingly focused on the sensory experience of their snacks and on mindful eating practices. According to the survey, 96% of global consumers engage in mindful snacking, with 79% appreciating their snacks more when consumed attentively. Furthermore, 69% seek portion-controlled options to balance enjoyment and wellness. The report emphasizes a trend towards more intentional snack choices, with consumers aiming to enjoy their favorite treats without overindulging. Mondelēz International continues to adapt to these evolving preferences, promoting a connection between enjoyment and mindfulness in snacking.

Potential Positives

Mondelēz International reports strong consumer interest in mindful snacking, with 96% of global consumers practicing mindful eating behaviors, highlighting an opportunity for the company to align its products with consumer trends.

The company demonstrates leadership in the snacking industry by adapting to evolving consumer preferences for portion control, as 69% of consumers prioritize snacks that are portion controlled.

With net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion in 2024, Mondelēz showcases its significant market presence and the strength of its portfolio, which includes popular global brands.

The mention of Mondelēz as a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices supports its reputation for sustainability and corporate responsibility, appealing to environmentally-conscious consumers.

Potential Negatives

Consumers increasingly prioritizing portion control may indicate a shift away from indulgent snacking, potentially reducing the appeal of some of Mondelēz's traditional snack products.



The emphasis on mindful consumption could suggest that consumers are becoming more health-conscious, which may prompt them to seek alternatives outside of Mondelēz's offerings.



Highlighting evolving consumer preferences towards smaller portions and mindful eating may reflect challenges in maintaining sales volume for larger, traditional snacks offered by the company.

FAQ

What are the key findings from the State of Snacking report?

The report highlights consumers' focus on mindful snacking, sensory experiences, and portion control in their eating habits.

How many consumers practice mindful snacking?

According to the report, 96% of global consumers engage in mindful snacking behaviors.

Why is portion control important in snacking?

Portion control helps consumers balance enjoyment and wellness while savoring their favorite snacks without overindulging.

What sensory aspects do consumers value in snacks?

Consumers prioritize flavor, taste, and texture as key sensory experiences when enjoying their snacks.

Where can I find more information about the State of Snacking report?

You can download additional findings from the report at www.mondelezinternational.com/stateofsnacking/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MDLZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MDLZ stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDLZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MDLZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 864 institutional investors add shares of $MDLZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MDLZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDLZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MDLZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDLZ forecast page.

$MDLZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDLZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MDLZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $59.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 01/08/2025

Full Release





Most consumers say they pay attention to the sensory experience of their snacks.



Most consumers say they pay attention to the sensory experience of their snacks.



Over half of consumers look for snacks that are portion controlled.



Over half of consumers look for snacks that are portion controlled.



Being mindful about portions can help snacks be enjoyed in a more balanced way.











CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers around the world are maximizing their snacking moments by savoring flavor, taste and texture while ensuring they are fully present, according to new findings from the sixth annual



State of Snacking™



report published by Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ).





Developed in partnership with The Harris Poll, the



State of Snacking



survey tracks snacking behaviors among thousands of consumers across 12 countries. The 2024 survey findings show nearly all consumers focus on managing portion sizes and being attentive while snacking.









Mindful Consumption:



96% of global consumers say the engage in mindful snacking behaviors, and 79% agree they appreciate snacks more when consumed mindfully.



96% of global consumers say the engage in mindful snacking behaviors, and 79% agree they appreciate snacks more when consumed mindfully.





A Sensorial Experience:



81% of consumers say they pay attention to the sensory experience of their snacks, savoring the flavor, taste, and texture.



81% of consumers say they pay attention to the sensory experience of their snacks, savoring the flavor, taste, and texture.





Prioritizing Portions:



69% of global consumers look for snacks that are portion controlled.















“Consumers are making more intentional choices about how they enjoy their favorite snacks,” said Melissa Davies, Senior Manager, Global Insights & Trendspotting at Mondelēz International. “People are looking to balance enjoyment and wellness, and that’s driving a shift toward mindful eating. Smaller portions are one way for people to enjoy favorite treats without over-indulging. Many consumers are taking a more conscious approach to their eating habits, while still finding moments to savor their snacks.”





Mondelēz International continues to lead the snacking industry in adapting to these evolving consumer preferences and working to ensure that every snack provides an opportunity for connection and mindfulness while prioritizing consumer desires. Additional findings from the



2024 State of Snacking



report are available for download at



www.mondelezinternational.com/stateofsnacking/



.







About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar



and



Tate's Bake Shop



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka



and



Toblerone



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on X at



x.com/MDLZ



.











Contact:







Desiree Battaglia (Media)





Shep Dunlap (Investors)













+1 847 943 4772





1-847-943-5454















news@mdlz.com









ir@mdlz.com



























An image accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4df45551-1532-4c93-8498-815aad914564





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.