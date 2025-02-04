Mondelez International Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on February 4, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.mondelezinternational.com/news-and-events/events

To listen to the call, dial 800-225-9448 (US) or 203-518-9708 (International), access code MDLZQ424.

For a replay call, dial 800-839-1180 (US) or 402-220-0400 (International), access code MDLZQ424.

