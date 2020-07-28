Mondelez International Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Tuesday reported second-quarter net earnings of $544 million or $0.38 per share, down from $803 million or $0.55 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.63 per share.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $5.91 billion from 6.06 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.56 per share on revenues of $5.92 billion for the quarter.

