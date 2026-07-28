Mondelez International Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on July 28, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.mondelezinternational.com/events/event-details/mondelez-international-report-q2-2026-financial-results

To listen to the call, dial (800) 347-6865 (US) or (203) 518-9757 (International).

For a replay call, dial 800-839-5130 (US) or 402-220-2693 (International) with access code MDLZQ226.

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