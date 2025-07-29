Mondelez International Q2 25 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on July 29, 2025, to discuss Q2 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.mondelezinternational.com/events/event-details/mondelez-international-report-q2-2025-financial-results

To listen to the call, dial 800-225-9448 (US) or 203-518-9708 (International), access code MDLZQ225.

For a replay call, dial 800-839-9301 (US) or 402-220-6081 (International), access code MDLZQ225

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.