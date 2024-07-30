Mondelez International Q2 24 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on July 30, 2024, to discuss Q2 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.mondelezinternational.com/news-and-events/events

To listen to the call, dial (800) 245-3047 (US) or (203) 518-9765 (International).

For a replay call, dial (800) 938-1584 (US) or (402) 220-1542 (International), Access code MDLZQ224.

