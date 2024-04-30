Mondelez International Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on April 30, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.mondelezinternational.com/events/event-details/mondelez-international-report-q1-2024-financial-results

To listen to the call, dial (800) 225-9448 (US) or (203) 518-9708 (International).

For a replay call, dial (800) 723-2156 (US) or (402) 220-2660 (International), Access code MDLZQ124.

