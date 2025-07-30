Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.08, changing hands as low as $65.03 per share. Mondelez International Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDLZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDLZ's low point in its 52 week range is $53.95 per share, with $76.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.10. The MDLZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

