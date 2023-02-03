Mondelez International (MDLZ) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Mondelez International said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $66.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 2.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.71% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International is $74.46. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.71% from its latest reported closing price of $66.66.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International is $33,114MM, an increase of 5.14%. The projected annual EPS is $3.14, an increase of 59.24%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 0.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MDLZ is 0.4046%, a decrease of 2.0173%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 1,209,938K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,891,329 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,740,836 shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,070,156 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,632,816 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 30,472,735 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,095,956 shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,917,893 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,645,143 shares, representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 39.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,027,728 shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,716,881 shares, representing a decrease of 60.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 91.90% over the last quarter.

Mondelez International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mondelēz International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

