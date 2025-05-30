Mondelēz International Joins 100+ Accelerator to Strengthen Commitment to Sustainable Innovation

Mondelēz International joins the 100+ Accelerator to enhance sustainable innovation collaboration among major global brands.

Quiver AI Summary

Mondelēz International has joined the 100+ Accelerator, a global platform launched by AB InBev in 2018 aimed at scaling sustainable innovation across various sectors, including regenerative agriculture and circular packaging. With Mondelēz as its sixth corporate partner, alongside major brands like Coca-Cola and Unilever, the program aims to collaborate on sustainable solutions and support startups in enhancing their technologies while integrating them into global supply chains. To date, the accelerator has assisted around 190 startups from over 40 countries, and the latest cohort application process is now open. Mondelēz's participation is seen as a significant step towards fostering broader industry collaboration for sustainable business practices.

Potential Positives

Mondelēz International's participation in the 100+ Accelerator aligns with its sustainability strategy, reinforcing its commitment to driving positive impact at scale.

Joining a prestigious group of major brands enhances Mondelēz's reputation and credibility in the sustainability sector.

The program offers access to funding and mentorship for startups, potentially leading to innovative solutions that can benefit Mondelēz and its supply chain.

The collaboration emphasizes the collective effort among leading brands to promote sustainable innovation, positioning Mondelēz as a proactive player in important global challenges.

Potential Negatives

Joining the 100+ Accelerator may raise expectations from stakeholders regarding Mondelēz International's commitment to sustainability and could lead to scrutiny over its actual environmental practices and policies.

The press release emphasizes collaboration with the world's largest brands, which could highlight any perceived shortcomings or lack of innovation from Mondelēz International if results do not meet industry benchmarks.

Although intended as positive, the mention of the company joining a program alongside other major corporations could reinforce concerns about the competitive pressures and sustainability practices within the industry, potentially affecting public perception.

FAQ

What is the 100+ Accelerator?

The 100+ Accelerator is a global innovation program that helps startups address pressing sustainability challenges through corporate partnerships.

Which companies are involved in the 100+ Accelerator?

Mondelēz International, AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, and Unilever are key partners in the program.

How does Mondelēz International contribute to the 100+ Accelerator?

Mondelēz International enhances the program's reach and impact by bringing its expertise in sustainable business practices to the initiative.

What types of solutions does the 100+ Accelerator focus on?

The program focuses on regenerative agriculture, circular packaging, energy efficiency, and other sustainable innovation areas.

How can startups apply to the 100+ Accelerator?

Startups can apply for the seventh cohort of the 100+ Accelerator by visiting www.100accelerator.com.

Full Release





100+ Accelerator was created to rapidly pilot and scale solutions.



100+ Accelerator was created to rapidly pilot and scale solutions.



Mondelēz International’s addition reinforces movement among world’s largest brands to collaborate on more sustainable innovation at scale.







CHICAGO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced it has joined the 100+ Accelerator, the award-winning global platform dedicated to scaling sustainable innovation. Mondelēz International joins AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, and Unilever as the program’s sixth corporate partner as it begins to accept applications for the platform’s seventh cohort of startups.





Launched in 2018 by AB InBev, the 100+ Accelerator was created to rapidly pilot and scale solutions in areas such as regenerative agriculture, circular packaging, and energy efficiency. To date, the program has supported approximately 190 startups across more than 40 countries, many of which have gone on to become integrated partners in global supply chains.





The addition of Mondelēz International strengthens the program’s cross-industry reach and signals a growing movement among the world’s largest brands to collaborate on more sustainable innovation at scale.





“Joining the 100+ Accelerator is a natural extension of our Sustainability strategy—a strategy that is resilient and built with an aim for long-term, sustainable business growth,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Chief Impact and Sustainability Officer, Mondelēz International. “We strive to continue building a snacking company that helps drive positive impact at scale. We believe this collaboration would allow us to further help startup sustainability innovators move further, faster by harnessing collective industry expertise and delivering more meaningful solutions for people and the planet.”





“Having Mondelēz International join the 100+ Accelerator brings a fresh perspective to the program that strengthens our reach and impact,” said Ingrid De Ryck, Chief Sustainability Officer at AB InBev. “By working across industries, we’re unlocking bold solutions that can help transform global supply chains.”





The 100+ Accelerator provides startups with funding, mentorship, and the opportunity to pilot their innovations in real-world corporate environments. Through close collaboration with corporate teams, entrepreneurs can refine and scale their technologies while accelerating time to impact.





Recent innovations from the program include:









Smallholder support platforms



that enhance agricultural sustainability and farmer livelihoods.



that enhance agricultural sustainability and farmer livelihoods.





Low-emission logistics



including EV retrofitting, biofuels, and smart fleet analytics.



including EV retrofitting, biofuels, and smart fleet analytics.





Creating circular systems including



compostable and bio-based packaging from bacterial cellulose, and more.



compostable and bio-based packaging from bacterial cellulose, and more.





Water efficiency solutions



using advanced nanotechnology, spectroscopy, and electrochemistry.







Applications for the seventh cohort of the 100+ Accelerator are now open. Entrepreneurs around the world are invited to apply at



www.100accelerator.com



.





With the combined capabilities of Mondelēz International, AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, and Unilever, we believe the 100+ Accelerator is accelerating the future of more sustainable business—together.







About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif





Bar



and



Tate's Bake Shop



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka



and



Toblerone



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on X at



x.com/MDLZ



.







About The 100+ Accelerator







The 100+ Accelerator is a global innovation program that partners with cutting-edge startups to solve some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges. Backed by six global consumer goods companies, AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Mondelēz International, and Unilever, the accelerator focuses on solutions across water, energy efficiency, circular economy, and sustainable agriculture. Since launch, the 100+ Accelerator has supported nearly 200 startups across more than 40 countries, delivering business and environmental impact. Learn more at



www.100accelerator.com



.











