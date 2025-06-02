Mondelēz International Joins 100+ Accelerator to Enhance Sustainable Innovation Collaboration

Mondelēz International joins the 100+ Accelerator, enhancing collaboration for sustainable innovation among major global brands.

Mondelēz International has joined the 100+ Accelerator, a global platform dedicated to scaling sustainable innovations, alongside major brands like AB InBev and Coca-Cola. This partnership is aimed at fostering collaboration on sustainable solutions in areas such as regenerative agriculture and circular packaging. Launched in 2018, the accelerator has so far supported about 190 startups worldwide and continues to accept new applications for its next cohort. Mondelēz's involvement is a strategic extension of its sustainability goals and promises to enhance the program's impact by leveraging combined industry expertise to drive meaningful innovations that benefit both people and the planet. The 100+ Accelerator offers startups funding, mentorship, and real-world piloting opportunities, contributing to a collective ambition for a more sustainable business future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mondelēz International’s addition reinforces movement among world’s largest brands to collaborate on more sustainable innovation at scale.







CHICAGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced it has joined the 100+ Accelerator, the award-winning global platform dedicated to scaling sustainable innovation. Mondelēz International joins AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, and Unilever as the program’s sixth corporate partner as it begins to accept applications for the platform’s seventh cohort of startups.





Launched in 2018 by AB InBev, the 100+ Accelerator was created to rapidly pilot and scale solutions in areas such as regenerative agriculture, circular packaging, and energy efficiency. To date, the program has supported approximately 190 startups across more than 40 countries, many of which have gone on to become integrated partners in global supply chains.





The addition of Mondelēz International strengthens the program’s cross-industry reach and signals a growing movement among the world’s largest brands to collaborate on more sustainable innovation at scale.





“Joining the 100+ Accelerator is a natural extension of our Sustainability strategy—a strategy that is resilient and built with an aim for long-term, sustainable business growth,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Chief Impact and Sustainability Officer, Mondelēz International. “We strive to continue building a snacking company that helps drive positive impact at scale. We believe this collaboration would allow us to further help startup sustainability innovators move further, faster by harnessing collective industry expertise and delivering more meaningful solutions for people and the planet.”





“Having Mondelēz International join the 100+ Accelerator brings a fresh perspective to the program that strengthens our reach and impact,” said Ingrid De Ryck, Chief Sustainability Officer at AB InBev. “By working across industries, we’re unlocking bold solutions that can help transform global supply chains.”





The 100+ Accelerator provides startups with funding, mentorship, and the opportunity to pilot their innovations in real-world corporate environments. Through close collaboration with corporate teams, entrepreneurs can refine and scale their technologies while accelerating time to impact.





Recent innovations from the program include:









Smallholder support platforms



that enhance agricultural sustainability and farmer livelihoods.



that enhance agricultural sustainability and farmer livelihoods.





Low-emission logistics



including EV retrofitting, biofuels, and smart fleet analytics.



including EV retrofitting, biofuels, and smart fleet analytics.





Creating circular systems including



compostable and bio-based packaging from bacterial cellulose, and more.



compostable and bio-based packaging from bacterial cellulose, and more.





Water efficiency solutions



using advanced nanotechnology, spectroscopy, and electrochemistry.







Applications for the seventh cohort of the 100+ Accelerator are now open. Entrepreneurs around the world are invited to apply at



www.100accelerator.com



.





With the combined capabilities of Mondelēz International, AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, and Unilever, we believe the 100+ Accelerator is accelerating the future of more sustainable business—together.







About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif





Bar



and



Tate's Bake Shop



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka



and



Toblerone



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on X at



x.com/MDLZ



.







About The 100+ Accelerator







The 100+ Accelerator is a global innovation program that partners with cutting-edge startups to solve some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges. Backed by six global consumer goods companies, AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Mondelēz International, and Unilever, the accelerator focuses on solutions across water, energy efficiency, circular economy, and sustainable agriculture. Since launch, the 100+ Accelerator has supported nearly 200 startups across more than 40 countries, delivering business and environmental impact. Learn more at



www.100accelerator.com



.











Contacts:







Maggie McKerr





1-847-943-5678







news@mdlz.com









