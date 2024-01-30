Mondelez International, Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $950 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $583 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1150 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $9.31 billion from $8.69 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $950 Mln. vs. $583 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $9.31 Bln vs. $8.69 Bln last year.

