Mondelez International, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.00 billion, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $7.66 billion from $7.30 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.00 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $7.66 Bln vs. $7.30 Bln last year.

