Mondelez International, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.16 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $0.73 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $970 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $7.30 billion from $6.91 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $970 Mln. vs. $880 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $7.30 Bln vs. $6.91 Bln last year.

