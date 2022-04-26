Mondelez International, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $855 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $961 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $7.76 billion from $7.24 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $855 Mln. vs. $961 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $7.76 Bln vs. $7.24 Bln last year.

