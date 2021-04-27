Mondelez International, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $961 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $736 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 billion or $0.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $7.24 billion from $6.71 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.09 Bln. vs. $0.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.24 Bln vs. $6.71 Bln last year.

