Mondelez International, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $753 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $914 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $993 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $6.71 billion from $6.54 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $993 Mln. vs. $948 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $6.71 Bln vs. $6.54 Bln last year.

