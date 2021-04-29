Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$7.2b arriving 2.9% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.68, 3.7% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:MDLZ Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Mondelez International's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$28.2b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 3.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 3.4% to US$2.74. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$28.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.74 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$67.36. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Mondelez International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$70.00 and the most bearish at US$57.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Mondelez International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 5.2% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.4% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.9% per year. Not only are Mondelez International's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mondelez International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Mondelez International going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Mondelez International has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

