Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MDLZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.47, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDLZ was $59.47, representing a -9.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.60 and a 13.25% increase over the 52 week low of $52.51.

MDLZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) and Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL). MDLZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.02. Zacks Investment Research reports MDLZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.74%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mdlz Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDLZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDLZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IECS)

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 1.27% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of MDLZ at 4.9%.

