Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MDLZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.16, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDLZ was $56.16, representing a -6.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.96 and a 36.33% increase over the 52 week low of $41.19.

MDLZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). MDLZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports MDLZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.67%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDLZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDLZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDLZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 17.8% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of MDLZ at 5.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.