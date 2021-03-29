Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MDLZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MDLZ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDLZ was $59.44, representing a -0.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $60 and a 26.15% increase over the 52 week low of $47.12.

MDLZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). MDLZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports MDLZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.47%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDLZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDLZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDLZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBJ with an increase of 25.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MDLZ at 5.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.